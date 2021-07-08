The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VELMA G. PRATT BOWEN, 96, of Kenova, widow of James D. Bowen, died July 6 in Stonerise nursing home in Bridgeport, W.Va. She was a retired Executive Secretary for The Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 10 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.
MALINTA “JoJo” MARTIN of Ironton, daughter of Jennifer Brown Martin of Ironton, died July 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a private memorial service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PATRICIA ANN SOLIE, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of William Solie, died July 7 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD WILLIAM STALEY, 67, of Huntington, father of Debra Enochs, Tammy Staley and Kimberly Miller, died July 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in the maintenance department at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. July 10 at Apostolic Life Cathedral. Friends and family gather one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com