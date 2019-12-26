The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGE H. CART, 80 of Culloden, WV, died Dec. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 28, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Milton. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CARL LEE CHAPMAN, 82, of Milton, died Dec. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Dec. 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV, 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHNNY CRABTREE, 79, of Fort Gay, husband of Elizabeth Carol Crabtree, died Dec. 23 Graveside services will be noon Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., with Brother Tim Preston officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Crabtree and his family.
LINDA SUE DALTON, 74, of McAndrews, Ky., wife of Burgess Dalton, died Dec. 23 in Good Shepherd Nursing Facility, Phelps, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 28, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Justice-Tiller Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 27 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL FARRIS, 67 of Chapmanville, W.Va.,father of Amy Lucas, Darrell Farris and Amanda Conley, died Dec. 23 in Trinity Healthcare Services, Logan. He retired from Patterson Excavating. At his request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville is assisting the family with arrangements.
MICHAEL MATTHEW HEABERLIN, 47, of Huntington, son of William Heaberlin, died Dec. 24 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
NANCY LUE LONG, 74, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 25. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 28, Wyoma Cemetery. Gallipolis Ferry. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
HESTER MANNS, 84, of Delbarton, W.Va., companion of Homer Ray Manns, died Dec. 22 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon, Dec. 29, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Estep Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
MARK J. SEFTON SR. of West Logan, W.Va., father of Mark Sefton Jr. of Sissonville, W.Va., and Jewell Langford and Melanie Sefton of Clarksville, Tenn., died Dec. 24. He retired as Flood Zone Administrator for the Logan County Commission. Funeral services 1 p.m. Dec. 27, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. www.jamesfh.com.