The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY ROSE CANTERBURY DINGESS, 88 of West Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 21 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 24, Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
LAURA ALICE FRY, 60, of Huntington, widow of Joel Scott Fry died Oct. 19, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a teacher with the Lincoln County Board of Education. A private memorial service will be held at the family homeplace at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MILLIE KATHRYN HAYNIE KEENEY, 92, of Longwood, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of John Allen Keeney, died Oct. 20 in Florida. She was a medical clerk for the United States Government. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatten-Newman Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LARRY DARNELL LEE, 65, of Huntington, died Oct. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 24, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SERBERT LEO QUICK, 82, of Huntington, died Oct. 21. Reger Funeral Home is searching for his sister, Karen Sue Thompson. Anyone having information on his sister’s location or contact information, please contact Reger Funeral Home at (304) 522-2031.
HATTIE MAY WILLIAMS, 93, of Huntington, died Oct. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former cleaning lady for residences. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are scheduled. www.chapmans-mortuary.com