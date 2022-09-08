The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LISA MICHELLE BROOKS, 50, of Huntington, wife of Joseph Brooks died Sept. 6 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VICKI BURD, 56, of Huntington, wife of Gregory Burd, died Sept. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sep. 10 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM RONALD JAHNIG, 80, of Huntington died Sept. 3. He was a former process engineer for the Decantur Machine Company. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Contributions may be made to Little Victories or any charity of your choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PASTOR JAMES MICHAEL LUCAS, 78, of Ceredo died Sept. 6. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the East Lynn Church of God. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the East Lynn Church of God Ministry to Israel, 23908 East Lynn Road, Wayne, WV 25570. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is directing arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JESSICA ANN ADKINS SEXTON, 41 of Wayne, wife of Matthew Sexton, died Sept. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Adkins Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks are requested to be worn.
MABEL IRENE PERRY SMITH, 83, of Kenova, died Sept. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ceredo Congregational Church. Visitation will be two hours before the funeral at the church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Backpack Ministry, Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th Street, Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
