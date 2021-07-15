The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CALVIN LEE CAMPBELL, 72, of McCarr, Ky., husband of Louvenia Rose Campbell, died July 13 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 17 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 16 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JANET LEA CLEVENGER, 77, of McAndrews, Ky., widow of Johnny Clevenger, died July 11 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at noon on July 15 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Hackney Cemetery, McAndrews. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 14 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROBERT KENT CREWS III, 64, of Huntington July 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. July 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID A. DRISKILL, 55, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died July 13 in CAMC Memorial Hospice Care, Charleston, W.Va. Services will be at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DELMAR LEE FANNIN, 84, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Polly Thompson Fannin, died July 13. He was a retired coal truck driver. Funeral service at 11 a.m. July 16 at Smith Chapel; burial in See Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15 at Smith Chapel Church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
CARL DAVID KELLEY, 64, of Ironton, husband of Debra Arbaugh Kelley, died July 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He retired as an operator at Dow Chemical and Americas Styrenics. There will be a graveside service at 11:45 a.m. July 17 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. A procession forms at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, at 11:15 a.m., leaving at 11:30 a.m. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.