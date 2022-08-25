The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TONY “BILLY” CURTIS BROWN, 65, of Huntington died Aug. 17 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Home Going service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home; visitation one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET K. FADLEVICH, 97, of Ona died Aug. 24, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
SUSAN ANN KARRES, 82 of Huntington, wife of Ron Karres, died Aug. 24 in Promedica, South Point Ohio. She was a legal secretary. Services and visitation will be private. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is directing arrangements. www.regerfh.com
GEORGE COLBERT LEE, 70, of Jonesboro, Ark., widower of Barbara Ann James Lee, died Aug. 20. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BRANDON LEE MORRIS, 38, of Huntington, son of Mary Margaret Withrow, died Aug. 22 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
DR. HOSSEIN SAKHAI, 91, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 22. He was a retired neurosurgeon. Service and Facebook livestream at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 from Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Private entombment t White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation. https://mountainhealthfoundations.org/donate.
RUTH WALLACE, 90, of Huntington, widow of Lonnie A. Wallace, died Wednesday at Madison Park. She worked at Perry-Norvelle Shoe Factory and Maidenform. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.