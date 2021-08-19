The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARJORIE GIBSON, 84, of Barboursville died Aug. 14. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Rd., Huntington, WV 25701. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICHARD ARLEN McLEOD, 85, of Barboursville, widower of Elizabeth Jane Steele McLeod, died Aug. 10 at The Village of Riverview, Barboursville. He retired from Owen- Illinois. Memorial services will be conducted 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Private inurnment service will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EMMA JEAN POWERS RICHMOND, 92, of Huntington, widow of Hinton Richmond Jr., died Aug. 17 in Prospect, Ky. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BETTY JANE WATKINS, 95, of Huntington, widow of Samuel R. Watkins Jr., died Aug. 15 at home. She was a retired secretary from Altizer Elementary School. At her request, private funeral services will be observed. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
