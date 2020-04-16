The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARJORIE WILLIAMS ADAMS, 103, of Wayne, widow of John Williams and Marion Adams, died April 10. Private graveside services will be conducted at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church, 216 3rd Street, Huntington, WV, 25705. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DICKIE CLINE, 75, of Baisden, W.Va., died April 13. Funeral service 2 p.m. April 16, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Cline Family Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MAURICE PLEASANT, 85, of Burlington, Ohio, father of Michael Pleasant, Maurice Pleasant Jr. and Marvin Pleasant, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. April 18, Burlington 37 Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHNNIE “BUDDY” SALMONS, 81, of Huntington, husband of Joan “Kitty” Davis Salmons, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family graveside service will be held April 17, at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.