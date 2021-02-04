The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES EDWARD DAVIS III, 50, of Alkol, W.Va., companion of Amanda Sydnor of Alkol, died Jan. 30.There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DANNY J. DEAN, 67, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Feb. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. A private service will be held at a later date. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALBERT HARDY ELLIS, 78, of Kistler, W.Va., died Jan. 28 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 9, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CURTIS DAVID FULKS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Roberta Fulks, died Feb. 3. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CORRINE HOLSTEIN of Low Gap, W.Va., widow of George Holstein, did Feb. 2. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 6, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Family Memorial Gardens, Low Gap. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service on Feb. 6.
KENNETH HYDE, 60, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Feb. 3 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.
ELSIE VIRGINIA SHIRKEY, 82, of Culloden died Jan. 31. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kanawha Hospice and Putnam Aging. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VONTIE TIMMONS, 88, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Nadine Timmons, died Feb. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He retired from CSX Transportation. There will be a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.