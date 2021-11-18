The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TONY CHAPMAN, 61, of Huntington, died Nov. 13. He was an employee of Special Metals. A memorial visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville. Burial will be at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to mda.donordrive.com or give.marshall.edu. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY QUENTIN CURRY, 75, of Milton died Nov. 17 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 20 at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.
MARY BETH DAVIDSON, 75, of Richmond, Ky., wife of Tom Davidson, died Nov. 9 in Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at South Point (Ohio) Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Point Church of the Nazarene, Beth Davidson Memorial Scholarship, 401 Solida Road, #1, South Point, OH 45680. www.slackandwallace.com.
SHAWN CASTLE DOLAN, 46, of Huntington died Oct. 23 in Huntington. Service arrangements are incomplete at Affordable Cremations of West Virginia.
DEBORAH KATHLEEN DORSEY, 70, of Ceredo, widow of Thomas Dorsey, died Nov.18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Rollins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.
ESTHER JANE HAYMAN, 92, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Nov. 15 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT ALLEN LEWIS, 65, of Huntington, husband of Penny Lewis, died Nov. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARK WILLIAM LOCKHART, 53, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Relayna Lockhart, died Nov. 16 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA JEAN LYNCH, 64, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Lonnie Lynch, died Nov. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are pending. www.slackandwallace.com.
JOHN HENDERSON MASSIE, 92, of Wayne, widower of Evelyn Booth Massie, died Nov. 13. He was a retired accountant. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
EUGENE DALE “BLUE” MEDDINGS, 64, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Crum, died Nov. 15 at home. There will be a private graveside service at Meddings Cemetery, Fort Gay. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
REGINA LYNN SINGLETON-MILLER, 55, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Bruce Miller, died Nov. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services, by her request. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
RUSTY THOMAS, 37, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 16. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
EARL DAVID WELLMAN, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked at AMIS Systems Inc. Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. ehallfuneralhome.com