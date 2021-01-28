The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHYLLIS ANN BIAS, 80, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Pastor Joseph Edward Bias, died Jan. 27. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DALLAS EUGENE ANDERSON, 68, of Rawl, W.Va., father of Jessica Adkins, died Jan. 24 at home. He was a general contractor. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 30, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Anderson Family Cemetery, Rawl. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
WINSEL EUGENE ELLIOTT, 88, of Taplin, W.Va., husband of Grace Katherine Heatherman Elliott, died Jan. 25 at home. He retired from Hope National Gas. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 30, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
TROY DONALD FINLEY, 78, of Lavalette, father of Troy Finley, William Finley and James Finley, died Jan. 21 at home. He was a retired truck driver for Tri-State Paving. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JERRY CLAYTON GILLMAN, 63, of Hatfield, Ky., died Jan. 10 in Pikeville Nursing and Rehab. By his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
LARRY KENTON GRIFFIN, 68, of Bruno, W.Va., husband of Paula Griffin, died Jan. 25 at home. He was a welder in the coal industry. Funeral service noon Jan. 29, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
VIVIAN MARIE JONES, 69, of Huntington died Jan. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A gathering of friends and family will be from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MATTHEW CORNELIUS MEDLEY SR., 45, of Huntington, husband of Ronease Medley, died Jan. 27 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
LEWIS FRANKLIN “FRANK” NORTON, 90, of Sarasota Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died Jan. 25 at home. A celebration of life service will be held on Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.rts-funerals.com. Wiegand Chapel.
DONALD LEE SALMONS JR., 56, of Milton died Jan. 22 at home. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TONETTA MARIE SCOTT, 63, of Huntington died Jan. 22. A private Home-Going Service will be held at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There will be a public visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 29 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
RITA JOY THOMPSON, 73, of Leicaster, N.C., formerly of Genoa, widow of Glen Thompson Jr., died Jan. 23 in Mission Hospital, Asheville, N.C. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are required.
NITA FITZWATER WATTS, 80, of Ironton, widow of Tim Watts, died Jan. 26 in Community Hospice, Ashland. She worked as a nurse at Ironton General Hospital. Services will be at noon Jan. 30 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Burial will be in Memorial Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. COVID restrictions require masks and social distancing. Masks are not provided by the funeral Home. www.harrison-pyles.com.
CLINT JOHNNY WHITE, 34, of Huntington, husband of Stephanie Jo White, died Jan. 27. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.