The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEVEN CARLYLE ADKINS, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 18. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACKIE EUGENE HARLESS, 69, of Huntington died Aug. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JIMMY DALE HENSLEY, 81 of Huntington died Aug. 15 in Wayne Nursing & Rehab. He was a Baptist minister. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHNIE LEE HOLLEY JR. 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Kimberly Holley, did Aug. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PASTOR DON IRBY, 83 of Lavalette, widower of Nila Queen Irby, died Aug. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was former pastor of Abundant Life Baptist Church. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
There will be a memorial service for DOROTHY STAFFORD JONES, 96, of Ashland, widow of Sidney Carmines and Rives Jones Jr., at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 at First United Methodist Church, 1811 Carter Avenue, Ashland. Memorials may be made to the mentioned church. Steen Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BONNIE JEAN McKENZIE, 77, of South Point, Ohio, wife of George McKenzie, died Aug. 12 at home. Services were 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She worked for the Cabell County Board of Education. www.regerfh.com.
ELIZABETH PERRY, 93, of Martinsburg, W.Va., formerly of Milton, died Aug. 16. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Milton Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.
AUTUMN NICOLE PHILLIPS, 23, of Ironton, daughter of Sandra Peoples and Terry Phillips, died Aug. 13. The Family requests that there be no in-person gatherings in her honor at this time. Private services will be at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
BILLIE JEAN SCHNEIDER, 75, of South Point, Ohio, mother of Eric Ferguson of Lexington, Ky., died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 20 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DELVIN SCOTT SIMMS, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
