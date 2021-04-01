The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARROLL EUGENE BATES SR., 68, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 29 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
PHYLLIS ANN MILLS POWELL, 72, of Richmond, Ky., wife of Earl J. Powell, died March 30. She was a hairdresser, caregiver, writer and minister. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 3, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Mills Cemetery on East Fork. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Audrey Sharon Pinson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL EUGENE SANSOM, 55 of Wayne, father of Mikie Sansom of Florida, died March 28 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial following in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
JERRY SMITH, 70, of Craneco, W.Va., husband of Taew Smith, died March 30 at home. He retired from Arch Coal Company. Funeral service at noon April 3, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Sparks Cemetery, Bradshaw, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
TERRY NED WORKMAN, 62, of Dunbar, W.Va., died March 27. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. April 5 at 36th Street Tabernacle Church, 4th Avenue in Huntington (Guyandotte), with visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.