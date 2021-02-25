The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT ALAN ARNOLDT, 49, of Prichard, husband of Heather Goodman Arnoldt, died Feb. 21. There will be a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY KEITH FISCHER, 66, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sandy Fischer, died Feb. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting his family. www.regerfh.com.
ELDORA LEE “DODY” GREENING of Ashland, widow of Sam Layton Greening, died Feb. 18. She retired from Dow Chemical, Hanging Rock, Ohio. There will be private graveside rites. Donations are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JUSTIN MICHAEL HOOD, 37, of Ashland, son of Michael Hood of Florida and Kathy Riggs Hood of Ashland, died Feb. 21 at home He worked in sales. There will be a memorial service at a later date. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JUNE LOUISE KARR, 90, of Huntington, widow of Walter Karr, died Feb. 22 in Heritage Health Center, Huntington. She was an office manager with Huntington Steel. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Rite of Committal at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
STEPHEN LAMB, 80, of Athens, Ga., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Alice J. Lamb, died Feb. 20 in Athens. He was an employee of Special Metals and a marketing consultant with Consultancy Resources in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington; burial following in Rome Proctorville Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LARONDA MIZE, 40, of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 20. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at Christ Temple Church, 2601 Lexington Ave., Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ASHLEY DENISE NELSON, 31, of Dingess, daughter of Anthony and Tracie Nelson, died Feb. 7. At her request there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements and cremation.
JAMES ROBERT QUALLS JR., 70, of Argillite, Ky., husband of Penny McDowell Qualls, died Feb. 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a pipefitter and welder in the Locomotive Shop of the Huntington CSX Division and at the Raceland Car Shops. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or a favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THELMA JEAN SMITH ROSWALL, 79, of Huntington, widow of Gilbert “Buddy” Roswall, died Feb. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no public services at this time and interment will be private. Arrangements at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ANNA G. WHITED, 105, of Ikes Fork, W.Va., widow of Lindsey Crockett Whited Sr., died Feb. 19. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.