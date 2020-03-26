The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHEYENNE DINGESS, 23, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of David and Debora Stollings Dingess, died March 24 near Chapmanville. He was a Road Safe flagman. Graveside service 11 a.m. March 28, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONNA GAY GOERIG of Ironton, wife of Charlie Goerig, died March 21 at home in Myrtle Beach, S.C. No services will be conducted. Myrtle Beach Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.everloved.com/life-of/donna-goerig/
FRANKLIN GARNER HARMON, 87, of Webbville, Ky., widower of Cora Harmon, died March 24. He was a retired coal miner. Services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY DALE HARRIS, 71, of Freeburn, Ky., husband of Charlene Baker Harris, died March 24 at home. He was a retired union coal miner. Private service and visitation; burial in Harris Cemetery, Thacker, W.Va. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARTHA SHEPPARD, 74, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Brian Sheppard of Caney, W.Va., died March 23 at home. She worked in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office more than 32 years. Private service with burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA ANN PYLES, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died March 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. March 27, Conconrd Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. There will be no public visitation. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
FALLIE ANN WILLIAMS, 77, of Huntington, widow of James Eugene Williams, died March 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Crum Middle School teacher. Funeral services will be private and conducted at 2 p.m. March 28, Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Visitation is by invitation and will be one hour prior to services Saturday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ARCHANNA YELENICK, 66, of Huntington, died March 17. She was a health service worker at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington. If anyone knows Archanna Yekenick or has information of living relatives, please contact Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, 304-522-7777.