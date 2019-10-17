The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHILIP L. AILIFF JR., 57, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of West Virginia, son of Betty Sue Wilson Ailiff, died Oct. 15. Funeral services 1 p.m. Oct. 19, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky; burial will follow in the Billups Gap Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
JAMES HARRISON COLEMAN, 76, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Brenda Coleman, died Oct. 14 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He retired from Columbia Gas Transmission. Celebration of life will be 5 p.m. Oct. 20, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home, In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the ASPCA. www.kilgorecollierfunerlahome.com.
HOMER LEE ESTEP, 62, of Sara Ann, W.Va., died Oct. 16 at home. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. At his request, cremation will take place.
ROBERT DEAN FLEMING, 86, of Fort Gay, widower of Patricia Fleming, died Oct. 15 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. He was an operator for the Big Sandy News. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
SYLVIA RUTH HEINTZELMAN, 93, of Martin, Ky., widow of Daniel Thomas Heintzelman, died Oct. 16 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m., Oct. 19, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 18 at the funeral home.
LINDA LOU MEADOWS JARRELL of Madison, W.Va., wife of Victor R. Jarrell, died Oct. 14. Graveside service at Memory Gardens, Madison, follows a 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 visitation at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.
IRENE JOHNSON, 93, of Barboursville died Oct. 17. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, in Barboursville. Visitation two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JULIA AILEEN KIRTLEY, 65, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 15 in her daughter's home in Franklin, Ind. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She worked most of her life in services at Purdue University and Westminster Village in West Lafayette, Ind. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BAILEE RENEE LEFFEW, 19, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Oct. 11 in Charleston Area Medical Center. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Oct. 20, Mounts Funeal Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; friends and family gather one hour prior. At her request, cremation will take place.
LARRY WAYNE LEWIS, 73, of Prichard died Oct. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was owner and operator of Cycle Center Inc. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 21, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5640 Shawnee Dr., Huntington. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington.
DELLA MARIE LYCAN, 88, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of East Lynn, died Oct. 15 in Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care. She was previously the assistant manager for “The Patriot Ledger” in Quincy, Mass. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home.
GENEVIEVE MADDY, 94, of Ironton, died Oct. 16 in Ashland Community Hospice. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Oct. 18, Oak Street Chapel, Flatwoods, Ky.; burial in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANNA L. McCAGG, 91 of Huntington died Oct. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct.19, Fifth Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. She was a retired employee of Corbin Limited. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
LORINE MORRISON, 86, of Huntington, died Oct. 16 in Wyngate Senior Living Community, Barboursville. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Oct.18, 2019, and funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOYD RICHARD NELSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Patricia McClure Nelson, died Oct. 17 at home. He was a retired machinist from Steel of WV. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Highland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, South Point. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is in charge of arrangements.
DONNA G. THOMPSON, 76 of Proctorville, Ohio died Oct. 17 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
HAROLD G. THOMPSON, 92, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Wanda Thompson, died Oct. 14 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a mechanic in the surface mining industry. Committal service 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Godby, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting his family. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DAVID EUGENE VANCE, 58, of Lyburn, W.Va., husband f Lynn Vance, died Oct. 16 at home. He was a disabled coal miner. Memorial service 3 p.m. Oct. 19, Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church, Rita, W.Va.; friends and family gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting his family. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA JOYCE VAUGHN, 69, of Barboursville died Aug. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
PAUL G. WICKLINE, 76, of Rodney, Ohio, husband of Janet Newman Wickline, died Oct. 16 in Holzer Senior Care. He retired from M&G Polymers, Apple Grove, W.Va Funeral service 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; entombment in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Visitation from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.