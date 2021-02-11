The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JON TIMOTHY BLOSS, 65, of Huntington, died Jan. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a surgical technician. A graveside service will be conducted Feb. 13 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Entombment will follow. Friends may gather from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
DELENNIA BROOK ELLIS, 70, of Justice, W.Va., died Feb. 9 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Nathan Justice Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
BETTY ANN EVANS, 66, of Charleston, W.Va., died Feb. 2 in Charleston. She was a caregiver, childcare worker and home health aide. Home-going service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CARMIE HARLESS, 90, of Ona, widower of Maxine Pack Harless, died Feb. 9 at home. He was a retired furnace operator from INCO. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GLORIA WILHOIT HARRIS, 89, of Huntington died Feb. 2 in The Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Beard Mortuary and livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.beardmortuary.com.
BRENDA LOVEJOY, 71, of Barboursville, wife of James Lovejoy, died Feb. 7 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
PAUL JOSEPH McCOMAS SR., 92 of Huntington, husband of Thelma McComas, died Feb. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from CSX as a Chief Train Dispatcher. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLYDE IVAN McGLONE, 82, of Kenova, husband of Jill Hatfield McGlone, died Feb. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Huntington police officer then coached at Vinson and at Russell. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ivan and Gloria McGlone Scholarship Fund at Russell High School, 709 Red Devil Lane, Russell, KY 41169. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Russell High School gymnasium; visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the school. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
FRANK NAPIER, 66, of Frostproof, Fla., formerly of Dunlow, husband of Annette Stevens-Napier, died Feb. 6 in Advent Health, Lake Wales, Fla. He worked at Ballard’s Farm Sausage and retired from Florida’s Natural Growers in Lake Wales, Fla. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will be in Dan Wallace Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour before service.
FRANCES JEAN NEWSOME, 86, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 10 in Holzer Medical Center. Services will be private. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
MOLLY JANE POINDEXTER, 64, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Feb. 10. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial following in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Masks and social distance are required. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
HAROLD D. SAYLOR, 83, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Carol Saylor, died Feb. 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Ashland Schools bus driver. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
PAULA EVELYN STEWART, 57, of Kenova, mother of Jessica Maynard, died Feb. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a line cook at the Griffith and Feil Soda Fountain. A memorial gathering originally scheduled for Feb. 11 has been rescheduled for Feb. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Social distancing and mask will be required. www.rollinsfh.com.
JACKIE DONALD WOODARD, 86, of Milton died Feb. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Social distancing and face covering will be honored. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.