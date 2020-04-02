The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEVE ADKINS, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Adkins, died April 1 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CLARA LUCILLE DAVIS, 94, of Inez, Ky., wife of Charles Arthur Davis, died March 31 in Martin County Nursing Home, Inez. Private memorial service will be at a late date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RUBY PEARL HATFIELD, 87, of hardy, Ky., widow of James Hatfield, died April 2 in Landmark of Elkhorn City (Ky.) Nursing Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a private family graveside service at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
MATTIE PEARL JONES of Woodbridge, Va., born in Huntington West Virginia, died March 28. She retired having taught elementary, middle and high School level English, social studies and career and technical education classes in the Toledo Public Schools for 30 years. A memorial service will be held in the fall. If you would like to celebrate the life of Mattie P. Jones, her family requests that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, Woodbridge, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LONNIE BELL MILLS, 91, of Huntington, widow of Charles Edwin Mills, died April 1 at home. Services will be private. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUBY E. PRICE, 70, of Louisa, Ky., widow of James A. Price, died March 31. She retired from Three Rivers Medical Center as a ward clerk. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.