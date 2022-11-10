The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLYDE ADKINS, 73 of Salt Rock, husband of Loretta Kay Adkins, died Nov. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, plants will be appreciated. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARLAND TIMOTHY BLANKENSHIP, 81 of Tiffin, Ohio, formerly of Beech Fork, died Nov. 9. He retired as a Maintenance Technician at the Union Carbide Processing Plant in Fostoria, Ohio. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Friends gather one hour before service. Burial in the family cemetery. www.morrisfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Morris Funeral Home, 79 Bridge Street, P.O. Box 97, Wayne, WV 25570.
BOBBIE KAY BOLES, 70 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 8 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
JOSEPH LEE BRYAN, 28 of Huntington, son of Roberta Rowe, died Nov. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Reger Funeral Home. Donations are requested to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA CATHERINE BURD, 93 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 9 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BASIL ORIN CASEY, 78 of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Nov. 8 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JAMES ALLEN CHAPMAN, 78 of Ona died Nov. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KATIE LYALL, 75 of Baisden, W.Va., died Nov. 7 in St. Francis Specialty Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Bluefield, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at the funeral home.
EMERY McCALLISTER, 92 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Vada Ruth McCallister, died Nov. 9 at home. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN MOORE, 65 of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Jonathan Elliott and Schulyer Moore, died Nov. 7 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Honoring the family’s wishes, there will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA JANE NAPIER, 81 of Kiahsville, widow of Luther Napier, died Nov. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Ross Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
BONNIE LOU RICHARDS, 70 of Riverview, W.Va., died Nov. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Riverview Freewill Baptist Church. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.
SAUNDRA JEAN SCHENK, 78 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY ANN JULIAN WATSON, 75 of Ironton, widow of Garland Sam Watson, died Nov. 9 in Best Care Nursing Home Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was a pie maker for Dottie's Pie Shop. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Locust Grove Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
