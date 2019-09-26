The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANCIS WHITE BATTAILE, 93, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Patricia McDonald Battaile, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a retired hospital administrator. Funeral Liturgy will be 10 a.m. Sept. 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church. There is no visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
HARRY THOMAS HART, 79 of Huntington, husband of Helen J. Hart, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a retired Huntington firefighter. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:30 Monday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
DYLAN CHASE LOVEJOY, 16, of Hamlin, W.Va., son of Gail and David Randolph of Hamlin, died Sept. 23. He was a student at Lincoln County High School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
HALLIE McCOMAS, 84 of West Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Mary Davis McComas, died Sept. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 28, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday. www.handleyfh.com.
MARK A. McCULLOUGH, 63, of Huntington, husband of Donna McCullough, died Sept. 20at home. He was a geologist. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
VIRGIE McGINNIS, 72, of Louisa, Ky., died Sept. 24 at home. Funeral service noon, Sept. 28, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
RICHARD WADE MEKOSCH, 60, of Cove Gap, died Sept. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services noon, Sept. 29 at Cove Gap United Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sam Dyer Cemetery, Cove Gap. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 28 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
ANTHONY SHAWN NEWSOME, 39, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Lisa Gillman Newsome, died Sept. 23 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service noon Sept. 27, Lily of the Valley Church, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Newsome Family Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation 1 p.m. Sept. 26, up until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phelps and Son Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., to help with funeral expenses.
GARY RAY PORTER, 75, of East Lynn, husband of Rosie Porter, died Sept. 25 at home. He retired from Wayne County Board of Education where he was a bus driver. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in the Sellards Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
BONNIE JEAN MUSSER SERGENT, 87 of Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Interment will follow in Harvey’s Creek Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hamlin. www.handleyfh.com.
LARRY SHELTON, 76, of Ironton, died Sept. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice House. Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in Larry's name to Community Hospice of Ashland, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101 and/or St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 912 S 6th St, Ironton, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LYAL ANTHONY WATTS, 44 of Proctorville, Ohio husband of Tina Marie Watts, died Sept. 25, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.