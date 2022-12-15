The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VIRGIE ANNETTE DALTON BAILEY, 56 of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Quentin Bailey, died Dec. 7. She worked for the Barboursville Veterans Home. A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REX CISCO, 67 of Varney, W.Va., husband of Sherrilynn Mahon Cisco, died Dec. 14 at home. He worked in the coal mines and the Mingo County Board of Education as a school bus driver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Duty Cemetery, Ragland, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JOHN EDWARD “JAY” ECKHART JR., 55 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Dec. 14 in at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Entombment will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is directing arrangements.
JACOB HENRY FUGITT, 37 of Ironton, son of Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia Lutz Fugitt, died Dec. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Dec. 21 at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LYNN HANNA, 69 of Huntington, wife of John F. Hanna, died Dec. 6 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
O'DELL ROBERTS of Alkol, W.Va., husband of Dona Roberts, died Dec. 14 in CAMC Memorial. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 20 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in James and Lillie Roberts Cemetery, Alkol. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at the funeral home.
MABEL KATHLEEN WOOD SHROUT, 90 of Port St Lucie, Fla., widow of George A. Shrout, died Dec. 13. She was a secretary for WV State Government and Williams College, and a computer programmer for IBM. There will be a short graveside ceremony at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is directing arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES HERMAN SMITH, 79 of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, husband of Peggy Sue Smith, died Dec. 12. He worked at INCO and was owner and operator of several Subway restaurants. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. A brief service will follow. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WALTER STEWART TAYLOR III, 84 of Ashland, husband of Elizabeth Vincell Taylor, died Dec. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired as Plant Manager from Kentucky Electric Steel and was Dean of Ashland Community and Technical College. Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ, 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland, 41101 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TERESA DIANN TERRY THOMPSON, 71 of Huntington died Dec. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
