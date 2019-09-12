The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLINTON AKERS, 88, of Nicholasville, Ky., husband of Lucille Akers, died Sept. 9 in Baptist Healthcare Center, Lexington, Ky. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sept. 13, Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana, Ky.; burial in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, Lexington. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
FRANK HENRY BECKNER, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 11, in Pleasant Valley Hospital. A funeral service will be will be held at 1 p.m., Sept.15, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant . Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA ELLEN BLATT of Huntington, died Sept. 10 at home. She retired from WPBY. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Reger Funeral Home. The rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
STEVEN BOYD BROWNING, 51, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, husband of Rebecca Ann Browning, died Sept. 8 at Grant Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Big Branch Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio, is assisting the family.
MARTHA ELLEN SPARKS CRIPPLE, 71, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly Ashland, Ky., mother of Brian Lee Cripple and Andrew Joseph Cripple, died Sept. 12 in Bridge Hospice Center, Bowling Green, Ohio. She was a retired Advanced Analyst for the joint venture of Ashland Oil and Marathon Oil. Funeral service 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JUNE DAVIS, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Joseph Robert Davis Jr., did Sept. 10 in Williamson Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 13, Fellowship Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
GENEVA ANNE DYSARD, 74, of Ashland, sister of Amanda Gist, died Sept. 7 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. Sept. 16, Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHAD A. HESSON, 40, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 10. At his request there will be no visitation. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
TOLBERT RUSSELL MARCUM, 65, of Canada, Ky., father of Tolbert Marcum II of Greenville, Tenn., Sabrina Bowens of Morristown, Tenn, Angie Stollings of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Johnathon Marcum of Missouri, died Sept. 11 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 15, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Thacker Family Cemetery, Canada. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
CHALMER R. MARTIN, 80, of Wellington, Ky., husband of Della Martin, died Sept. 10 in UK Healthcare, Lexington, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 5 p.m. Sept. 12 and all day Sept. 13 at the funeral home.
MARY FRANCES BATTEN MIDKIFF, 90, of Huntington, died Aug. 29, 2019 at The Woodlands. She was a retired bookkeeper for Alignment Services. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sept. 14 at White Chapel Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday at The Woodlands. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
DONALD LEE MILLS JR., 62 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Hospice House. The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Beard Mortuary, a Family and Friends Remembrance service will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by Funeral Liturgy at 1 p.m. with Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
DOROTHY MAE NEACE, 83, of Switzer, W.Va., died Sept. 1 in Charleston Area Medical Center. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, is in charge of arrangements.
TAMMY J. PLYBON, 58, of Huntington, wife of Frank Plybon, died Sept. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 15, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept.14 at the funeral home. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
ROBERT REID, 66, of Floyd County, Kentucky, died Sept. 11 in Select Specialty / Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Boyd Cemetery, Hi Hat, Ky.
SHEILA LORRAINE STILTNER, 69, of Huntington, died Sept.11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 16, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ANDREW ALAN UNROE, 18, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Brent and Amanda Unroe, died Sept. 7. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY TED WORKMAN, 60, of Huntington, husband of Bonnie Lynn Workman, died Sept. 7, in Heritage Center. He was a laborer in the steel industry and a polisher for Blenko Glass. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.