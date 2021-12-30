The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRUCE BAISDEN JR., 42, of Dingess, son of Bruce Baisden Sr. of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Cheryl Henson of New Market, Tenn., died Dec. 28. He was a welder in the coal industry. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
PHILLIP VERNON BOWMAN SR., 80, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Reba Backus Bowman, died Dec. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Phillips Funeral home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONALD BUDDY GRAHAM JR., 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Eskaline Graham, died Dec. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked at Heiner’s Bakery. Services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneral.com.
GEORGE AMOS JACKSON JR., 71, of Huntington, husband of Jacqueline Jackson, died on Dec. 29. Arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
JANET L. JENKINS, 82, of Ironton, wife of Emerson Jenkins, died Dec. 26 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. There will be a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANNA RUTH DAVIS KITCHEN, 82, of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 29. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Hargis Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.handleyfh.com.
LARRY O. LUCAS SR., 72, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Linda Brumfield Lucas, died Dec. 28 at home. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at noon Jan. 1 at High Adventure Church, Harts, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
BARRY ALLEN NEASE, 70, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Vickie Nease, died Dec. 28 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. At his request, there will be no services. Wallace Family Funeral Home, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
VICKIE LYN RICHMOND, 63, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Roger Richmond, died Dec. 29. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Elkins Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.
ALMA JUDE SHERMAN, 96, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Donald W. Sherman, died Dec. 29 at her granddaughter’s home in Simpsonville, S.C. She was a public-school teacher. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
JONATHAN RAY SITES, 39, of Ironton, son of Kathy Murnahan Kratzenberg, died Dec. 24. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 4 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home. Arrangement directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to the National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeards Chapter. www.southhillslongbeards.org.
JAMES HOMER STOKLEY, 64, of Ona, husband of Susan Ellis Stokley, died Dec. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a district manager for Mobil Link Cellular. No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.