The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WYATT ODELL ADKINS, 74 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 31 Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BENJAMIN GABRIEL BRUCE infant son of John and Brittany Bruce of Huntington, died Oct. 25. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 2, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. www.regerfh.com.
JERRY COBB, 63, of Huntington, died Oct. 21 in Huntington. He was born August 16, 1956. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in search of family to contact them at 740-886-6164. He is believed to have two children whereabouts unknown, and a sister in Hurricane, W.Va., area.
WILLIAM JOSEPH COOLEY, 49, of Garrison, Ky., died Sept. 27, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Nov. 3, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
MARION RAY DAVIS, 80 of Huntington, wife of Ronald Byron Davis, died Oct. 29. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2, New Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
DONNA J. HANELINE, 76, of Wabash, Ind., formerly of Sarah Ann, W.Va., wife of Robert Haneline, died Oct. 27 in the IU Health University Hospital, Indianapolis. She retired as a public assistance worker for the State of Indiana. Funeral service 10 a.m., Nov. 2, McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Ind. Burial at Friends Cemetery in Wabash. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home. www.mcdonaldfunerals.com.
AUSTIN HARDWICK, 80 of Lesage, husband of Linda Hardwick, died Oct. 30 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND E. JOHNSON, 78, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Linda Johnson, died Oct. 30 at home. He was a retired construction worker and former owner of Riverside Auction. Funeral service will be 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the funeral home.
ROBERT E. JONES of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 30. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
PAUL JENNINGS KAZEE SR., 84 of Huntington, widower of Patty Boytek Kazee and Lillian Carter Kazee, died Oct. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Kroger and was owner of rental properties throughout the Tri-State area. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 2, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAULINE LUH, 69 of Sarah Ann, W.Va., died Oct. 29 in St. Marys Medical Center. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated.
CRYSTAL EILEEN MOORE, 62, of Ashland, mother of Kati Horn of Greenup, Ky., and Misti Dawn Preston of Ashland, died Oct. 26 at home. A celebration of life will be noon Nov. 5, Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the cemetery. www.steenfunerlahome.com. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KENNETH RAYMOND STEVENS, 70, of Lavalette, died Oct. 26 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow in the Stephens Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home.
BRIAN H. WALLER, 40, of Sitka, Ky., son of Hubert and Lois Harris Waller, died Oct. 22 in Orwell, Ohio. He worked for Eddie Coots Masonry. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Waller Cemetery, Sitka, Ky. Visitation 10 a.m. until service time Nov. 2.
LAWRENCE FRANCIS WILSON, 86 of North Fort Myers, Fla., husband of Mary June Salmons Wilson, died Oct. 25 at home. He was a structural engineer Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. June 2, Smith Cemetery, Genoa.
EDWARD HAMILTON WOODS JR., 68, of Huntington, father of Abi, Hannah, Erik and Simon Woods, died Oct. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a Professor of Communication Studies at Marshall University. Memorial Liturgy will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday 5 to 7 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Contributions may be made to the Marshall University Foundation for the scholarship fund of the Marshall University Communication Studies Department. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
RODY HOWARD WORKMAN 66 of Wayne, husband of Brenda Gail Flesher Workman, died Oct. 29 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was the former owner of Nicks News and Card Shop. Visitation from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Beard Mortuary. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday, Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion.