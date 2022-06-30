The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOTTIE JEAN HEAD, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Daniel Head, died June 28 at home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. July 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN EDWARD HUMPHREYS, 74, of Huntington, brother of Bertie Anne Rice and David W. Humphreys, died June 29 at home. He was a retired Speech Therapist. The family will have a private memorial service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FELLIE JEAN LOVEJOY, 88, of Lincoln County, W.Va., husband of Lula Lovejoy, died June 28 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral service will be at noon July 2 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
NOEL F. MASSIE, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Norma Kathryn Elliott Massie, died June 28 at home. He was a retired meat manager for the A&P Grocery Store. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 3 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens follows. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Long-Range Improvement Fund for the Gallia County Junior Fair, P.O. Box 931, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JAMES CORDELL MENEAR, 67 of Huntington died May 19 at home. He was a contractor with J&S Construction. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
GIUSEPPE “JOE” MORABITO, 90, of Huntington, husband of Maria Morabito, died June 28 at home. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
TYLER LEE NAPIER, 30, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., died June 26. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BENNIE J. NOLAN SR., 71, of Ashland, husband of Jennie Donna Nolan, died June 29 at home. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
GEORGIA FAYE RICE, 52, of Wayne died June 27 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 2 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at noon on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.
LISA L. ROSSITER, 56, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Mike Rossiter, died June 28 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 2 at Mercerville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com
PATRICIA ANN SPRADLING of Barboursville died June 29. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. July 6 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DIANA J. WALLER, 69, of Ironton, widow of Charles R. Waller, died June 28. There will be a visitation from noon to 1 pm. July 1 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Committal service will be at a later date at Ice Creek Cemetery.
EMERY LEE WARD JR., 78, of Ceredo died June 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. July 2 at the Vinson Memorial Christian Church. He retired from the US Army. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.regerfh.com.
RUTH CAROL WINTZ, 78, of Metropolis, Ill., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 7 in Baptist Health Paducah. There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. July 2 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation two hours before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com