The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANDREW JACKSON ADKINS, 97 of Salt Rock died Dec. 20. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Hatfield Cemetery, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA DALE BAXTER, 84 of Huntington died Dec. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOANN TAYLOR DICK, 88 of Versailles, Ky., formerly of Huntington, mother of Karla Bertagnole and Karen Jones, died Dec. 21 in Taylor Manor, Versailles. She formerly worked for St. Mary’s Credit Union. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JENNY SUE ECKHART, 73 of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Michael Eckhart, died Dec. 21 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Honoring her wishes, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD BARRY ELKINS, 76 of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 20. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
JUDITH HARRISON FANNIN, 83 of Ashland, widow of Cecil Everett Fannin Jr., died Dec. 21. She and her husband had KFC franchises in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, and she opened and managed Concepts in Fitness in Ashland. Funeral service follows an 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitation at First Presbyterian Church, Ashland on Dec. 27. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements will be handled by Miller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, 1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
ANNA BELLE GLENN, 77 of Milton died Dec. 19. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIFFANY RENEE’ NICELY HOLLEY, 39 of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of Kayden Nicely, died Dec. 19 in The Ohio State University James Wexner Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 27 Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial following in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ILENE ROSE WALTERS MELROSE, 91 of Pascagoula, Miss., formerly of Huntington, widow of Robert Jerome Melrose, died Dec. 19 at her daughter’s home in Pascagoula. She was a beautician. Graveside services will be at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOE WHEELER RATLIFF JR., 48 of Banner, Ky., son of Hazel Tilley of McCarr, died Dec. 19 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in the Ratliff Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
MERRY MARGARET ROTHBARD, 79 of Huntington died Dec. 22. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
CAROLYN SUE SHAVER, 86, of Lavalette, widow of James R. Shaver, died Dec. 15 at home. She was a Registered Nurse. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to West Huntington Branch Public Library, 901 14th St. W, Huntington, WV 25704. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family.
RICHARD EARL TUCKER, 88 of Huntington, companion of Rebecca Brotzge, died Dec. 18. He retired as Vice President of Guaranty National Bank. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at River Cities Community Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
