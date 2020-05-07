The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANET MAE ADKINS, 53, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Shawn Adkins, died May 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SANDRA LEE FRASHER ADKINS, 75, of Wayne, died May 6 at home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 9, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery one hour prior to services for a visitation. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
JASON BAILEY, 85, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Lucille Bailey, died May 5 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner from Buffalo Mining Company. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 9, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Daniels Cemetery, Curtis, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
TODD ANTHONY BOGGS, 48, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Linda DePriest Boggs of Pedro, died May 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon May 9, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in in Buckhorn Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DAVID ALLEN BOWMAN, 39, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 4. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
TODD EMERY CLARK, 49, of Ironton, died May 4 at home. He was self-employed. Services will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is incharge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VELMA KATHLEEN MARTIN CLONCH, 69 of Huntington died May 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked at Setzer's World of Camping. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., May 9, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear a mask or face covering and observe social distancing. www.hensonandkitchen.com
LUANNE COMBS, 64, of Huntington, wife of Earl Combs, died May 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Calgon. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DANIEL JAMES COYLE, 62, of Huntington, died May 6. Private family services will be conducted at 3 p.m. May 9, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TYLER CLARK DAVIS, 29, of Huntington, died May 1. Due to current public health guidelines, a brief visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. May 9 at Philadelphia United Baptist Church, Lavalette. A private funeral for family will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Harveytown Cemetery, Huntington. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
ALICIA DAWN DUTY, 44, of South Point, Ohio, died May 7. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
URANIA GILMORE, 64, of Huntington died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROBERT G. HARTE of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Carol Thompson Harte, died May 5. He retired as a section manager of raw materials and iron making at AK Steel. Private graveside service will be May 9 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum chapel. Donations are suggested to The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD BINGHAM MEYERS, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio died May 6. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
FRANK RATLIFF, 71, of Pikeville, Ky., died May 3 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, Ky., There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ROYAL SHANNON ROBBINS, 78, of Huntington died May 1 at home. He chose to make an anatomical donation to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
NICK RIGNEY of Lawrence County, Ohio, husband of Linda Rigney, died May 6 in Jacksonville, Fla. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.