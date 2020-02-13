The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUBY LEE BOSTER, 90, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Alva Boster, died Feb. 12 at home. She retired from Marshall University. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service Sunday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOSHUA OLIVER PHOENIX HENSLEY, 1, son of Joshua and Shyann Hensley of Logan, W.Va., died Feb. 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Feb. 16, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at the funeral home.
ROSEMARY HUFFMAN, 62, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Feb. 7. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
GERALD D. HUGHES, 84, of Ashland, husband of Josephine McKee Hughes, died Feb. 13 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 17, Westwood Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Carlisle (Ky.) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Miller Funral Home, Ashland. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
LINDA DARNELL HUTCHISON, 69, of Huntington, died Feb. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOE JOBE, 61, of Dunbar, W.Va., died Feb. 11 at home. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.
NELL LeMASTER of Kenova, widow of William LeMaster, died Feb. 12 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 15, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
JAMES LEONARD MORRIS, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Betty Ann Morris, died Feb. 12 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARLIN TROY OLDAKER, 72, of Lavalette, survived by Peggy Oldaker, died Feb. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 15, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Marlin was a welder for CSX Railroad. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA SUE RAMEY, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Lyle Ramey, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DONNA ANN STAMBAUGH, 57, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Bennie Stambaugh, died Feb. 12 in Cornerstone Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 16, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Fairchild Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home.
ROSENA TACKETT, 82, of Harold, Ky., widow of Donald Ray Tackett, died Feb. 12 in Baptist Health Hospital, Louisville, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 15, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Tackett Family Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 13 and all day Feb. 14 at the funeral home.
RANDALL TOLER, 73, of Justice, W.Va., died Feb. 10 in Greenbrier Healthcare Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 15, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Davis Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.