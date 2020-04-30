The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID LANDON BASHAM, 84, of Barboursville, husband of Mary Ann Stover Basham, died April 29. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDWARD LEE BURCHAM, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 30. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOANN E. CHAPMAN, 81 of Huntington, died April 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Home-going services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on May 2 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to service time on Saturday at the mortuary. Services will be streamed live beginning at 1 p.m. In keeping with all social distancing guidelines, the family asks all guests wear some form of face mask or covering
HARRY FARRIS JR., 76, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., husband of Carolyn L. Farris, died April 28 at home. He retired from Yellow Freight System. Donations are suggested to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 406 Mt. Zion Road, Fraziers Bottom, WV 25082. A private graveside service and burial with military honors will be held at the Mount Zion Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
BETTY JEAN SMELTZER QUALLS, 91, of Ashland, widow of James Robert Qualls Sr., died April 29 at home. She was a self-employed bookkeeper for Qualls and Sons Heating and Air Conditioning. Private graveside service will be May 4 at Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to charity. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel.
CYNTHIA GALE SLONE, 62, of Huntington, wife of William Slone, died April 27 at home. She was owner/operator of an auto sales business. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. May 2 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Please honor social distancing. Friends may visit with the family after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
GARY VALLEE SMITH, 65, of Wayne, husband of Anita Jewell Napier Smith, died April 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. May 2 at Smith Riggs Cemetery, Wayne County. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT KENT SNYDER, 80, of Huntington, died April 29 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He worked at Borg Warner and Betz Chemical Companies, and later in insurance, stocks and bonds with John Hancock Life Insurance. Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, private family viewing will be on May 1 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, with burial on Monday in Broad Run Cemetery, Jane Lew, W.Va. A celebration of life will be held this fall. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to DOC-Central Christian Church or a charity of your choice.
MARJORIE ELEANOR SPURLOCK, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 28 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 1, Greenbottom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daystar Christian Broadcasting, P.O. Box 610546, Dallas, TX 75261 or the charity of one's choice. Please honor social distancing at the cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
ROBERT LEE “BOB” SWANN, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Linda Swann, died April 29. He was an employee of ACF in Huntington and a retired school bus driver for Lincoln County schools. There will be a private family graveside service at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
MARY ANN TAYLOR, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died April 30. No services are planned at this time. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
VIRGINIA MAE CAZIN THUMA, 93, of Ironton died April 27 in the King's Daughter Medical Center. She retired as an accountant for the Dow Chemical Company. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 4 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Harvest For the Hungry, 101 N. 5th St., Ironton, OH 45638 or the Daughters of the American Revolution, Guardian Trust Fund, 1776 D Street, Washington D.C., 20006.