VERNA L. ADDAIR, 68, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Jan. 23 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., during friends and family gathering from 6 to 9 p.m.
KATHY CAROL BARR, 63, of Huntington, wife of Jeff Barr, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the vice president of Soles Electric. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DEBRA ANNE BENTLER of Huntington died Jan. 24 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. No service is scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DAN KEITH EVANS 83, of Huntington, father of David Evans, died Jan. 23 in Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Johns Creek, Ga. He retired from Marshall University as a professor of Biological Sciences. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JACKIE LEE FERGUSON, 82, of Markham, Ill., husband of Ernestine Finley Ferguson, died Jan. 19 at home. He retired from LTV Steel. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 29 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will be on Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
VIRGINIA FAYE GARLIC, 90, of Crown City, Ohio, died Jan. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Public graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Crown City Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LISETTE VIRGINIA GREEN, 56, of Huntington died Jan. 23. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE NOAH GRIFFITH, 71, of Huntington, died Jan. 21 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
EDWARD HACKWORTH, 86, formerly of Logan, W.Va., brother of Judy Dunn and Olivene Persons of Springfield, Va., died Jan. 14 in Springfield, Va. He was the organist at Downtown Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va., and Old Town Community Church, Alexandria, Va. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, pecks Mill, W.Va. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
RAYMOND TRIMBLE JOHNSON, 88, of Loraine, Ohio, widower o Essie May Johnson, died Jan. 23 in Ames Hospice House, Westlake, Ohio. He was a retired pipefitter. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Damron Cemetery, Stone Coal. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
SHARON KAY LEWIS, 77, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Robert E. Lewis, died Jan. 25 at home. Graveside service will be 11:45 a.m. Jan. 29 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
TONY FRANKLIN RIFFLE JR., 33, of Milton, died Jan. 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at WIlcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service.
NORMA GAY SCARBERRY, 58 of Genoa, wife of Danny Scarberry, died Jan. 22 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the Gospel Tabernacle, Wayne. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Tabernacle. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-19 ,facemasks and social distance will be required
CLODIS ARVEN SHEPHERD, 82, of Barboursville, husband of Tootsie Shepherd, died Jan. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MARK KEVIN SPARKS, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, died Jan. 26 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
KELLIE DAWN SPENCER, 56, of Barboursville died Jan. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DARREN CLARK SUTTLES, 53, of Lucasville, Ohio, died Jan. 25. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY M. VARNEY, 67, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Jan. 25. Illinois services at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Living Water Community Church, 190 Lily Cache Lane, Bolingbrook, Ill. West Virginia service at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
JOHN FRANKLIN WOOD, 64, of Huntington, brother of Ralph Wood, died Jan. 25 at home. He was a machinist at McCorkle Machine Shop. Funeral services will be at noon Jan. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ANNA LYNN WRIGHT, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Danny Wright, died Jan. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio.