The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MELISSA LOU ADKINS, 45, of Huntington died Sept. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DELBERT AKERS JR., 90, of Prichard, widower of Rita Akers, died Sept. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former Clerk with the CSX Railroad. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was a former Clerk with the CSX Railroad. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
BETTY JO BELLOMY, 84, of Huntington, mother of Ricky and Mike Bellomy and Karen Bellomy Taylor, died Sept. 18 at home. She was a caregiver working for Cabell County CCSO. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in May Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CHRISTINE FERRELL DUNFEE, 90, of Huntington, mother of Lee Dunfee and Ronda Leonard, died Sept. 19 in Madison Park Healthcare. She retired from Huntington Industries. Burial will be in Ferrell Cemetery, Stopover, Ky. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SANDRA JOAN ESQUE, 60, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM A. HAMPTON, 87, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 14. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.
JANET HENDERSON, 81, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in King's Daughters' Medical Center. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JUDY KAY GIBSON HOLLAND, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Gary Gibson, died Sept. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER FRANKLIN KIRK, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at . Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSEMARY JUNE LINKFIELD, 82, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Edward Lee Linkfield, died Sept. 22 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. Private family services will be Sept. 25 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.slackandwallace.com.
NANCY MARCUM, 75, of Lenore, W.Va., wife of Mose Marcum, died Sept. 21 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She worked at the Nolan Toll Booth and at the former Superbowl bowling alley in West Williamson. Funeral service at noon Sept. 24 at Victory Christian Center , Lenore. Burial in the Family Cemetery at Laurel Creek. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements by Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
WILLIAM GERALD MARTIN, 80 of Culloden, husband of Ada Mae Adkins Martin, died Sept. 19 at home. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RALPH MEADOWS, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Christine Meadows, died Sept. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROL SUE HAYTON MEREDITH, 79, of Kenova, wife of Berlin Ray Meredith Sr., died Sept. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Kenova United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept.25 at the Kenova United Methodist Church. www.rollinsfh.com.
HAZEL VIRGINIA NEAL, 85, of Henderson, W.Va., died Sept. 21 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial to follow in Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
RUSSELL LEON RUSTY PARKS, 28, of Huntington, son of Richard and Ludean Parks, died Sept.5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a teacher with the Kanawha County BOE. Memorial service will be conducted 11:45 a.m. Sept. 25 at Central Christian Church, 1202 5th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILMA JEAN CARVER PLYMALE, 88, of Lexington, Ky., died Sept. 19 at home. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Fort Gay High School Memorial Scholarship Fund at Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va., or Hospice of The Bluegrass, Lexington, Ky. www.rollinsfh.com.
KENNETH RAMEY, 84, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Glenna Faye Ramey, died Sept. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SWANSON GLEN ROBERTS, 95, of Huntington, widower of Amy Douthat Roberts, died Sept. 21 in Cabell-Huntington Hospital. He retired from Westinghouse Electric Corporation. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
DEWANDA SANDERS, 88 of Wayne, widow of Clarence Sanders, died Sept. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va. The use of masks and social distancing are requested. A procession to Sanders Cemetery will leave Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
TUESDAY RAYNE SHANNON, 1, of Nitro, W.Va., daughter of Roderick Shannon of Beckley, W.Va., and Montana Marks of Huntington, died Sept. 19. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after 10:30 a.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
WILLIAM RAY SMITH, 62, of Barboursville, died Sept. 20. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELOISE SPARKS, 93, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Clarence Sparks, died Sept. 22 at home. She retired from the former G.C. Murphy’s in Williamson. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
JOYCE KAY STOCKER, 78, of Huntington, wife of Dan Stocker, died Sept. 23 in Heritage Center. She was a former nurse’s aide. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and arrangements are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONNIE KENT WEED, 62, of Huntington, husband of Teresa Weed, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a contract analyst with St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com Donations would be appreciated for a concert that was previously planned for him on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., at 6845 Merritts Creek Road, and will now be a memorial concert. Donations may be sent to PayPal at trweed@hotmail.com.