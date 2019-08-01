The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLAUDETTE SMITH BALL, 69, of Belfry, Ky., wife of Tom Ball, died July 30 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial will follow in the Ball Family Cemetery, Belfry. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMES F. BALL, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 31. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CASSANDRA MAE BYRD, 67, of Huntington died July 22 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
TANNER MICHAEL HARR, 19, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Mike and Angie Harr of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 31 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
ETHEL JUANITA "PEGGY" KIRK, 96, formerly of Rush, Ky., widow of Lytle Thomas Smith and Hobert Kirk, died July 28 in Spring Valley Health and Rehab, Springfield, Mo. She retired as a cafeteria worker in Boyd County and Ashland Independent schools. Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD LEE LAWHON, 83, of Lesage, husband of Juanita Watts Lawhon, died Aug. 1. He retired form Special Metals. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Olive Baptist Church Backpack Ministry. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD RAY SCHNIEDER of Ashland, husband of Freda Schneider, died July 31 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AK Steel in Steam Power Management. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Rose Hill Baptist Church, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations may be made to Rose Hill Christian School www.steenfuneralhome.com.