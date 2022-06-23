The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHILIP DEAN ADKINS, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 21 at home. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. June 25 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DALE EDWARD ASHWORTH, 72, of Milton, husband of Jeannie Napier Ashworth, died June 20. He retired from The Pullman Plaza Hotel. Military honors at 4 p.m. June 25 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will continue until 7 p.m. Donations are suggested to Little Victories, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, W.Va., 25545.
PEGGY JANE BALDWIN, 93 of Kenova died June 15 at Grayson Assisted Living. She retired from Wayne County Board of Education as secretary at Buffalo High School. Honoring her wishes, services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
RICHARD DWAYNE BALL, 60, of Huntington, son of Wilma L. Daniels Ball, died June 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in Heating and Air Conditioning. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGE ALLEN CARICO, 72, of Barboursville died June 22, 2022. Military graveside service at 1 p.m. June 26 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.
NANCY LEE CONRAD, 89, of Barboursville, died June 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 25 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Clover Cemetery, Clover, W.Va. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ESTELLA DAWN FINLEY, 45, of Huntington, mother of Leslie Dawn Porter or Cornell, Wis., and Tyler David Dale Perdue of Barboursville, died June 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. June 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
VADA WALTERS GREENE, 97, of Ironton, formerly of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died June 21 at Close to Home, Ironton. She retired from Pepsi Cola Company. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 25 at Clapboard Cemetery, Intersection of State Route 522 and Big Pete Road, Franklin Furnace. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DAVID ALLEN HODGE SR., 81, of Huntington, widower of Sue Hodge, died June 18 at home. He was a retired truck driver with Walker Transfer. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. June 26 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
A Celebration of Life for JOHN KYLE AND BETTY SUE HADEN KINZER of Huntington will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Marshall Foundation Hall. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Hospice of Huntington or the Marshall University Foundation to support the endowment of the Kinzer Family Scholarship or Society of Yeager Scholars.
RANDALL LEE MAYS, 60 of Huntington died June 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ELDON KEITH REBAR, 77 of Omar, W.Va., died June 21 in Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Memorial service at 6 p.m. June 27 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
RONALD LEE REMY SR., of Ironton, widower of Doris Remy and Nellie Remy, died June 21 at home. He retired from Lone Star Cement Company as an overhead crane operator. Funeral service will be at noon June 27 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DANNY EARL RICHARDSON, 69, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Wayne, widower of Kareen Finley Richardson, died June 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired Postal Clerk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24 at the funeral home.
PEGGY SUE LYKINS WELLMAN, 83, of Huntington, died June 23 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com..
THURMAN WHITTED JR., 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 22. There will be a memorial service at a later time at Alspach-Gearheart, Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with local arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.