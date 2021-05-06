The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDISON LOWE ADKINS, 91, of Barboursville died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID JOHN ARIGAN, 67, of Huntington, husband of Cora Hamlin Arigan, died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was employed with Marshall University as a manager in the shipping/receiving department. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated or donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY ANN BARNETT, 65, of Ashland, wife of Danny Barnett, died May 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 11 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home. A celebration of life follows burial Tuesday at Wildwood Baptist Church, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DR. ROBERT WESLEY BARNETT JR., D.D.S., 65, of Ironton, husband of Stephanie Barnett, died May 4. He was a dentist in Ironton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 10 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Scioto Burial Park, McDermott, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. May 9 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to USSA Adult Day Center, PO Box 597, Portsmouth, OH 45662. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
GEORGE WAYNE BIAS, 70, of Kenova, husband of Shirley Bias, died May 4 at home. He retired from Special Metals. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. May 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHERRY LYNN GIBSON, 63, of Huntington, widow of Delbert McKinley Gibson Sr., died May 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARL L. HAMLIN, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Jacqueline Mosley Hamlin, died May 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He retired from Sears. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL JUNIOR LOWE JR., 75, of Huntington, husband of Sondra Lowe, died May 6 at home. He retired from ACF Industries. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JUDY KAY MAYNARD, 49, of Lenore, W.Va., daughter of Clarence and Mae Maynard, died May 2. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 9 at Victory Christian Center; burial in Newsome Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 9 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JEWEL GAY PETTY, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 6 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JIMMY LEE ROBINETTE, 35, formerly of Foster, W.Va., residing in Parkersburg, W.Va., died May 4. Service will be 2 p.m. May 8 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
SHARON KAY ROBINSON, 69, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died May 4 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a cross-country truck driver. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 11, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home.
JOAN E. ROSS, 88, of Huntington, widow of Dr. B. Thompson Ross, died May 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. At her request, a private burial will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JAMES STEPHENS JR. of Huntington died May 6. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY LOUISE ULLOM, 80, of Huntington, widow of Donald Ullom, died May 3 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NINA M. VAUGHAN, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 9 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial following in New Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.