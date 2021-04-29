The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSHUA KENT ADKINS, 36 of Huntington, son of Donna Triplett Johnson, Roger Johnson and Gregory Kent Adkins died April 24. He was employed by Starlight Behavioral Health and Par Roofing. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. May 2 at Beard Mortuary.
RUSTY ADKINS, 27, of Huntington, son of Sandy Perkins, died April 24 at home. He had worked at the Marquee Cinemas, Pullman Square. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW, 88, of Huntington died April 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete
JOE W. CLAY of Weston, W.Va., died April 26. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. May 1 at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MELISSA SUSAN DOSS, 64, of Accoville, W.Va., wife of James Edward Doss, died April 28 at home. No service is scheduled and to honor her wishes, cremation has taken place. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
OTTO DOUGLAS GRAHAM, 73, of Ironton, father of Angela McKenzie, Otto Graham and Christina Martin, died April 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired as a crane operator for McGinnis. Funeral service will be noon May 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 30 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUDY CAROLYN HATFIELD, 75, of South Williamson, Ky., sister of Ancie Hatfield of Berea, Ky., died April 27 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 1, Hatfield Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 30 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Williamson, W.Va. Mask and face covering are required. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
ROSE HUGHES, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 26 in the Ohio Health Doctors Hospital of Columbus, Ohio. She was a retired CNA and cosmetologist. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. May 5 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
WILMA DOROTHY JOYCE, 90 of Huntington, widow of Charles Lewis Joyce, died April 27. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 1 at 26th Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
PATRICIA LOGAN, 80, of Huntington, 80, of Huntington, mother of Deborah Vzoige, Darla Jackson-Jones and Paul Coleman, died April 26. She was a nurse. Private homegoing service will be at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CARL LUNSFORD, 45, of Huntington, son of Brenda Kay White of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 1 at Sybene Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN LOUISE McDANIELS, 91 of Ironton, widow of James B. McDaniels, died April 27. She had been an accountant for Dawson-Thompson Oil Company, The Ironton Tribune and the C&O Railroad. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. May 4 at Woodland Cemetery, Section 1. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society, PO Box 412, Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JEREMY FRANKLIN RHOTON, grandson of Barbara Shoun, died April 21. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. May 1, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, with visitation one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JERRY LEE ROZZELL, 71, of Man, W.Va., husband of Lee Anne Rozzell, died April 28 at home. He was owner of Jerry’s Union 76 and retired as owner of Omni Electric, Man. Memorial service at 1 p.m. April 30 at Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man; entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CARL GLENDON SIMPSON, 81, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Mary Nance Simpson, died April 28 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was a retired end loader operator for Amcast, Inc., and was a Symmes Valley School District school bus driver. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 3 at Linnville (Ohio) United Baptist Church; burial following in Locust Grove Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. May 2 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANIELLE L. TONEY, 39, of Ironton, wife of Scott Toney, died April 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN ROBERT WORKMAN, 78, of Kenova, husband of Nell Workman, died April 27. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 1 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.