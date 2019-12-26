The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD LAWRENCE BOLT, 67, of Ashland, widower of Thresia Ann Reed Bolt, died Dec. 24 at home. He was a maintenance mechanic at AEP. There will be a private memorial service and burial. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HERBERT RALPH BROWN, 61, of Ironton, husband of Laura Jean Markel Brown, died Dec. 24 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. He was an electrical engineer for Addcar Highwall Mining System. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Dec. 30, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GEORGE H. CART, 80 of Culloden, WV, died Dec. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 28, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Milton. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CARL LEE CHAPMAN, 82, of Milton, died Dec. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Dec. 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV, 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHNNY CRABTREE, 79, of Fort Gay, husband of Elizabeth Carol Crabtree, died Dec. 23 Graveside services will be noon Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., with Brother Tim Preston officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Crabtree and his family.
LINDA SUE DALTON, 74, of McAndrews, Ky., wife of Burgess Dalton, died Dec. 23 in Good Shepherd Nursing Facility, Phelps, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 28, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Justice-Tiller Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 27 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
BRANDON SCOTT ELLIS, 33, of Lesage died Dec. 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DARRELL FARRIS, 67 of Chapmanville, W.Va.,father of Amy Lucas, Darrell Farris and Amanda Conley, died Dec. 23 in Trinity Healthcare Services, Logan. He retired from Patterson Excavating. At his request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville is assisting the family with arrangements.
QUENTIN D. FORSHEY, 96, of Ashland, husband of Gloria Baker Forshey, died Dec. 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Precision Frame and Alignment in Catlettsburg, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Old Orchard Christian Church, 3600 Blackburn Ave., Ashlnad KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JO ANN HASTINGS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Larry Hastings, died Dec. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MICHAEL MATTHEW HEABERLIN, 47, of Huntington, son of William Heaberlin, died Dec. 24 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DARLENE JACKSON, 66, of Huntington, widow of Gary Ford Jackson Sr., died Dec. 24 in Cornerstone Hospital. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
SANDRA LEE SIAS JEFFREY, 54, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Russell Bryon Jeffrey, died Dec. 24. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 28, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Harris Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.
RONALD LEE LITCHFIELD, 81, of South Point, Ohio, companion of Joan Bragg, died Dec. 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 29, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
NANCY LUE LONG, 74, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 25. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 28, Wyoma Cemetery. Gallipolis Ferry. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
HESTER MANNS, 84, of Delbarton, W.Va., companion of Homer Ray Manns, died Dec. 22 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon, Dec. 29, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Estep Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
BETTY MARIE MAYENSCHEIN, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widow of John Mayenschein, died Dec. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
GENE AUSTIN MOORE, 70, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 25 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Henderson (W.Va.) Church of Christ. Burial will be in Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WV School of Preaching, 1 Willard Ave., Moundsville, WV 26041. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
THOMAS ROBERT MORGAN, 38, of Huntington, son of Michael Wayne and Judith Carroll Gilman Morgan, died Nov. 14 at home. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Friends may call from noon until service time on Saturday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
HELEN MINERVA CART MORRISON of Ona, widow of Norman Morrison, died Dec. 25 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 28, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Central Freewill Baptist Church, 451 Sixth Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
ANITA McCLURE MULLER, 96, widow of Louis R. Muller, died Dec. 21, at Ormond Beach, Fla., Hospice Center. Funeral service will be conducted at noon, Dec. 28, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. A private burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central United Church, 1043 Jefferson Ave., Huntington WV 25704 in her memory. www.regerfh.com.
MAX DAVID MYERS, 66, of Ironton, husband of Linda Delawder Myers, died Dec. 25. He was a carpenter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 28, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALICE QUEEN, 92, of Wayne, died Dec. 24. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 28, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens.
MARK J. SEFTON SR. of West Logan, W.Va., father of Mark Sefton Jr. of Sissonville, W.Va., and Jewell Langford and Melanie Sefton of Clarksville, Tenn., died Dec. 24. He retired as Flood Zone Administrator for the Logan County Commission. Funeral services 1 p.m. Dec. 27, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. www.jamesfh.com.
JERRY DARRELL STOVER, 67, of Henderson, W.Va., died Dec. 25. Services will be 3 p.m. Dec. 29, at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home.