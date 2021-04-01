The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ORMAN KEITH ADKINS, 74 of East Lynn, husband of Regina Fulks Adkins, died April 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CARROLL EUGENE BATES SR., 68, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 29 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
PHYLLIS HOPE BARR CYRUS, 82, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington died March 13 in Parkwest Medical Center. Celebration of life 1 p.m. April 10, Jackson Avenue Church of God Holiness, 1301 Jackson Avenue, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please contact the family to donate towards Phyllis’s medical expenses. www.rosefuneraltn.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Funeral and Cremation-Mann.
HARRY ERNEST “HAL” HOFFER JR., 49, of Columbus, Ohio, son of Harry Ernest Hoffer Sr. Ph.D. of Salisbury, Md., and Sharon Kay Rife Ph.D. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and El Paso, Texas, died March 16 at home. He was a professional golf caddy and Director of Golf Facilities at Heritage Harbor Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. Friends may visit the family 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Chapman’s Mortuary, 2851 3rd Ave., Huntington, or should friends desire, a memorial may be made to the charity of your choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KAY ANN McCLELLAND, 59 of Huntington, daughter of Kennetta Kay Moore Bruce of Buchtel, Ohio, died March 28 at home. She formerly worked as a waitress and cook for the Pioneer Restaurant in Wayne. A memorial service will be held from noon until 3 p.m. April 17 at Buchtel (Ohio) United Methodist Church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
PHYLLIS ANN MILLS POWELL, 72, of Richmond, Ky., wife of Earl J. Powell, died March 30. She was a hairdresser, caregiver, writer and minister. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 3, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Mills Cemetery on East Fork. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Audrey Sharon Pinson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Celebration of Life for MARSHA GAIL THOMPSON, 65, of Cyclone, W.Va., wife of Danny Thompson, will be 11 a.m. April 5 at Claypool United Methodist Church; burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or CAMC Memorial Hospice Center, 3200 MacCorkle Ave SE< Charleston 25301. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CONSTANCE FAY ROACH, 65, of Huntington died March 31 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from WPBY TV. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL EUGENE SANSOM, 55 of Wayne, father of Mikie Sansom of Florida, died March 28 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial following in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
JERRY SMITH, 70, of Craneco, W.Va., husband of Taew Smith, died March 30 at home. He retired from Arch Coal Company. Funeral service at noon April 3, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Sparks Cemetery, Bradshaw, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DR. HARRY EDWARD SOWARDS, Professor at Marshall University, of Huntington died March 31 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be held at Beard Mortuary on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends after 12:30 p.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
VANITA JOANN TURLEY, 49, of Alkol, W.Va., fiancée of Robert Lee Elkins of Alkol, died March 31. Funeral service will be noon April 3 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Hager Cemetery, Alkol, follows. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
DELENO H. WEBB III, M.D., 81, of Huntington, husband of Judith K. Webb, died March 28 at home. He was a Huntington psychiatrist. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation, and an inurnment service will occur at a later date at Webb Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARRETT WILLIAM WEEKLEY, 24, of Huntington, son of William R. Weekley, died March 27 in Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and a memorial service will be at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERRY NED WORKMAN, 62, of Dunbar, W.Va., died March 27. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. April 5 at 36th Street Tabernacle Church, 4th Avenue in Huntington (Guyandotte), with visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.