The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY FREEMAN ALLEN, 54, of Huntington, husband of Tammy Allen, died June 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a pool installer. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. June 12 at Cox Landing United Methodist Church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HELEN LOUISE CASHION, 85, of Barboursville died June 10. All services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EARL CLAGG, 89, of Lesage died June 10. There will be a graveside service will be 1 p.m. June 14 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
CONDALORA BECKELHEIMER COLLINS, 61, of Barboursville died June 9 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 14 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 13 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
GEORGE GARY CORN, 89, of Lesage, formerly of South Point, Ohio, died June 8 in Paramount Senior Living. He was a civil engineer for the Corps of Engineers at the construction of the Greenup (Kentucky) Locks and Dam, a private road and bridge construction company and Ashland Oil in gas well development. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 12 at Fairview Cemetery, Lesage.
HARRY LINVILLE HALE, 81 of Lavalette, husband of Geraldine Maynard Hale, died June 9 at home. He was a Union steelworker for Special Metals. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 13 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ROBERT O. HANKINS SR., 79, of Ironton, widower of Nancy Jo Tordiff Hankins and Betty Adkins Justice Hankins, died June 7 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Wayne National Forest. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 12 at Hankins Cemetery, behind Sugar Creek Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DAVID LEE NELSON, 70, of Logan, W.Va., widower of Sandra K. Nelson, died June 6 in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. He was a school bus driver for the Logan County Board of Education. To honor his wishes, his remains have been cremated. Arrangements are with Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
HOWARD M. PEYTON, 71, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Milton died June 2. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. June 13 at Toney Hill Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ADA JEAN PINE, 75, of Huntington, widow of Robert Pine, died June 3 in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant with Huntington Health and Rehab. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter (https://www.alz.org/wv). www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOAN ROBBINS, 87, of New Boston, Ohio, widow of Donald Robbins, died June 8 in River Run Healthcare, Portsmouth, Ohio. There will be a private family burial in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY JEAN PRATT ROSS, 92, of Radnor died June, 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was retired from the Genoa Post Office. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. June 12 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Ross Family Cemetery, Radnor.
GARY LEE SELLARDS, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, companion of Teresa Lovejoy, died June 10 at home. He was a plumber, owner and operator of Sellards Drain Service. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
JOHN ROBERT SHOTSKY, 81, of Ironton, husband of Margaret Belle Murnahan Shotsky, died June 7 at home. He retired from C&O Railroad as an Overhead Crane Operator. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. June, 15 at Church of the King, 801 S. 5th Street, Ironton. Friends and family may gather one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PAMELA SUE TAYLOR, 68, of Huntington, wife of Jerry Allen Taylor, died June 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was an insurance agent. Private family services will be held. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DOROTHY MARTIN WOODALL, 98 of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Emery L. Woodall, died June 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 11 at Handley Funeral Home in Hamlin. Burial in Fairview Memory Gardens in Hamlin. Visitation will be two hours before service. Flowers will be accepted or make donations to Hamlin United Methodist Church building fund or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. www.handleyfh.com.