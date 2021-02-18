Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.