The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VERNA ELLIS, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Ronald Ellis, died Feb. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SUE ELLEN TEACH GILLEM, 80, of Kenova, died Feb. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Registered Nurse from King’s Daughters Medical Center. At her request there will be no public services. Private burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
ALYSSA DAWN GRAY, 27, of Huntington, daughter of Leslie McCartney Bicknell, died Feb. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Celebration of life will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington. Wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NAIME TOUFIC SAAD JOSEPH, 88, of Huntington, widow of Sam Joseph, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Suggested donations can be made to Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, the Huntington City Mission, Cridlin Food Pantry, Kfeirian Reunion Foundation, Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, or ASAP (Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets).Drive-by visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Holy Spirit Orthodox Church entering Woodhaven Drive. Funeral service for the family at the church at 1 p.m. will be livestreamed via Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church Facebook page or at www.holyspiritwv.org. Burial at 2:15 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery.
BETTY JEAN MANN KIPP, 79, of Scottown, Ohio, died Feb. 17. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
LARRY ALLEN McCOMAS, 66, of Huntington, husband of Marilyn McComas, died Feb. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Spring Hill Cemetery. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The funeral will be livestreamed. Larry was a machinist for CSX Railroad. Visitation will be two hours before service Feb. 21 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DANNY LEE ROBINSON SR., 66, of Henderson, W.Va., died Feb. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Feb. 20 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation two hour before service at the funeral home.
HERMAN ROWE, 82, of Huntington, husband of Judy Osburn Rowe, died Feb. 13 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Rollins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Haws and Rowe Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Mask and social distancing will be observed. www.rollinsfh.com.
WILLIAM SAUNDERS, 73, of Milton, husband of Tama Saunders, died Feb. 13 at home. He was a retired welding inspector with Dow Chemical and Columbia Gas. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DIANA LYNN VIRGILLO, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 10. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
LUCILLE WALTERS, 95, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Harry Walters, died Feb. 15 in Holzer Senior Care Center, Bidwell, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.