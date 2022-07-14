The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOIS ANN CALHOUN, 68 of Coal Grove, Ohio, died July 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial donations in her honor she be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements are being directed by Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton. www.brownfuneralchapel.com .
ELIZABETH CURRY CALLAWAY, 92, of Chauncey, W.Va., widow of Laden Callaway, died July 12 at home. She was the secretary for Monaville Grade School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 16 at Walnut Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Arrangements directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
DAVID LEE ESQUE, 69, of Huntington, husband of Vickie Esque, died July 13 at home. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
EARL J. GEISE JR, 70, of Huntington, husband of Debbie Geise, died July 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KENNY DALE HAMM II, 29 of Wayne, son of Belle Ferguson of Wayne and Kenneth Dale Hamm of Morehead, Ky., died April 15. Friends and family gather from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 17 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, with a procession leaving at 1:30 p.m. for Ferguson Cemetery, Dunlow. Graveside services at 2 p.m. July 17 at Ferguson Cemetery, Dunlow.
JEFFEREE GENEVA JONES, 57, of Huntington died July 11 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID WAYNE MAYS, 68, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Rhonda Mays, died July 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired educator, teaching art and interactive media. He was integral to the inception of Tri-State Developmental Services, teaching and coaching skills to serve community members of all ages facing a wide range of developmental and social challenges. Celebration of Life 1 to 4 p.m., Coal Grove High School. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACKIE LEE PERRY, 61 of Dunlow, husband of Della Mae Hall Perry, died July 9 at home. He was a self-employed carpenter. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial following in Damron Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DONALD JUNIOR TAYLOR, 68, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, father of Tommy Taylor and Donald Taylor, both of Ironton, died July 13 at home. He was a self-employed contractor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Old Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral homewww.phillipsfuneralhome.net
TAMMY WEBB, 61, of Fort Gay, wife of Walter Webb, died July 7 at home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 15 at Webb Cemetery on Knotty Poplar Road. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
BRANDON ALAN WOODS, 38 of Wayne, son of Pamela Woods Cervantes, died July 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. July 16 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with a procession leaving for the cemetery at 1:30 pm. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. July 16 at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.