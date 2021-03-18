The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DENNIS CLINTON “D.C.” ASHWORTH II, 37, of Kenova, son of Rhonda King of South Point, Ohio and Dennis Ashworth of Kenova, died March 15 at home. He was a supervisor in his family’s business and most recently conducted surveys in the telemarketing industry. Funeral services at 3 p.m. March 20 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Huntington Comprehensive Treatment Center or Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. Family Service Counseling.
JAMES JASON COOPER, 45, of Barboursville, son of Diana Cooper, died March 13. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THOMAS DALE, 72, of Huntington, husband of Holley Dale, died March 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
RONALD FRANKLIN DILLON, 64, of Wharton, W.Va., husband of Peggy Dillon, died March 16 at home. At his request, cremation was chosen and no service will be conducted. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge arrangements.
BETSY FAULKNER DYSON, 65, of Suwanee, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widow of Trevor Dyson, died March 8 in Ponce Inlet, Fla. She was a former travel agent owning the Travel Masters Agency in Columbia, Md. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. March 20 at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MARGIE BEATRICE FUGATE, 94, of Ona, formerly of Barboursville, widow of Elvin Handley Fugate, died March 17 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse with St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
SHIRLEY ROBERT JOHNSON, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Juanita Marie Johnson, died March 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARGARET E. LEFFINGWELL, 51, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 8 in Concord Health and Rehab Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY ANN LUNDY, 92, of Palm Harbor, Fla., formerly of Van, W.Va., died March 15. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. March 20 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Freedie Freewill Baptist Church, Van, W.Va., or to your own church or favorite charity. Mask and social distancing encouraged. www.handleyfh.com.
PATRICIA VIRGINIA MAYS, 81, of Huntington died March 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
FERN ELVIN MEADOWS, 69, of Milton died March 17. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 22 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SYLVESTER PARSONS JR., 53, of Fort Gay, son of Ethel Parsons, died March 17 at home. Graveside service at 11 a.m. March 20 at Parsons Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at Young Funerla Hme, Louisa, Ky.; procession departs at 10 a.m.
RODNEY D. PEARSON, 63, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died March 16 at home. There will be a private family burial at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DIANIA LOU SCARBERRY, 68, of Salt Rock, sister of Connie Conley, died March 17. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 20 at Roach Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MABLE IRENE STALEY, 82, of Huntington, widow of Robert Haskell Staley, died March 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 20 at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Ceredo. Masks and social distance will be observed. www.regerfh.com.
MARSHA LOUISE THOMPSON STEWART, 70, of Huntington, widow of Bill Stewart, died March 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a job counselor by Link Childcare and WV Job Services, Workforce WV. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 20 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.
FRANKIE SMITH, 89, of Wayne, widow of Charlie Smith, died March 16 in Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
ELIZABETH ANN SPAULDING, 83, of Genoa, widow of Dallas Spaulding, died March 17 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 20 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
HERMAN LESLIE WILSON JR., 61, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Saundra Ann Wilson, died March 17. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
KAREN LOUISE WOOD, 78, of Barboursville, wife of Larry Wayne Wood, died March 6 at home. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 20 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.