The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JARRETT RAY ADKINS, 49, of Lesage, died Jan. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was co-owner of Adkins Body Shop. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA M. BARTKOW, 93, of Huntington, widow of Henry Paul Bartkow, died Jan. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY BRAGG, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 6 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
ERNESTINE ARTHUR BAUGH, 89, of Huntington, died Jan. 6. Funeral services will be at noon Jan. 9 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. The service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
HAROLD JUNIOR BLEIGH, 53 of Huntington died Dec. 5, 2020 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a volunteer at Grace Food Pantry in Guyandotte. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonmortuary.com .
KIMBERLY ANN BOWEN CHRISTIAN, 53, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 31 at home. Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RALPH JAY COFFEY, 80, of Wellington, Ala., husband of Cynthia Ann Stollings Coffey, died Dec. 28, 2020. There will be a private memorial service at a later date, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARIE HARMON COMBS, 90, of Huntington, widow of Herman Robert Combs, died Jan. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting with cremation and burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg, W.Va., at a later date.
ROBERT EUGENE CURRY, 67, of Slabtown, W.Va., died Jan. 3 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. At his request, his remains were cremated. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALLAN CLYDE DEEL, 70, of Huntington, husband of Pamela Deel, died Dec. 28, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a laborer. Memorial services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHRISTEL ANN GARTIN, 51, of Huntington, mother of David Mills, Heather Chastain, Cristy Woods and Samantha Haren, died Jan. 6 in Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PAUL DOUGLAS HUDSON, 78, of Southside, W.Va., died Jan. 7 at home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Harmony Cemetery, Southside. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
EMMITT GENE JEFFREY JR., 71, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Jan. 1 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 8, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
WILLIAM LOUIS LYNN II of Huntington, husband of Carol Weakland Lynn, died Jan. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an automotive parts salesman. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting with cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LEORA MAE FINCH MITCHEM, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She worked as a teacher at Hannan Trace Elementary and Chesapeake Elementary. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANNA LEE GENEVA MOUNT, 91, of Ona, sister of Jean Chaffin, died Jan. 2 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was an accountant for the former H.L. Green. Funeral services will be conducted noon Jan. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANCY ANN PILKINS, 60, of Elk Creek, W.Va., wife of Frankie Pilkins, died Jan. 5 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at a later date. At her request, her remains were cremated. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TIMOTHY DARRELL “BO” SARGENT JR., 40, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Jan. 1 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 8, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; visitation will take place after noon at the funeral home.
VERNA GWILLIAMS STEVENS, 89, died Dec. 20 at home. Funeral services will be on Jan. 9 at Reger Funeral Home with visitation at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. service. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. www.regerfh.com.
ALICIA LORI DANIELLE WATKINS, 33, of Huntington, daughter of Ginger Steinmeyer, died Dec. 31, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD WATTS, 77, of Justice, W.Va., died Jan. 4 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Davis Cemetery, Justice. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home.
MICHAEL W. WEBB, 54, of Huntington, father of Michael Andrew Webb, Jamie Elizabeth Webb, Ashley Nicole Webb and Jordan Matthew Webb, died Jan. 5 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service.
RITA “ELAINE” WEBSTER, 84, of Wayne, died Jan. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Jan. 9 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne Baptist Church Youth Program, P.O. Box 326, Wayne, WV 25570.
DONALD JASON WORKMAN, 38, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 1 in Ashland. He was a pipefitter by trade. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.