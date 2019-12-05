The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA G. BAILEY, 70, of Ashland, wife of Jerry Bailey, died Dec. 2 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She was a retired attendance clerk for Boyd County schools. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Steen Funeral Home 13th Avenue Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 12835 Copley Rd., Ashlnad 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BILLY RAY BLAIR, 36, of Delbarton, W.Va., son of Debbie Chapman Blair, died Nov. 24 in Williamson (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Blair Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 at the funeral home.
GARRY LEE CALLICOAT, 71, of Chesapeake Ohio died Dec. 5 at home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ROGER DALE COOK, 74, of Ashland, husband of Jonna Mowery Cook, died Dec. 3 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He retired as a heavy equipment operator at AK Steel Coke Plant. Memorial service 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Ashland Cemetery, Mausoleum. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Lexington, Ky. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SUSAN LYNN CREMEANS, 55, of Huntington, wife of Todd Cremeans, did Nov. 29 at home. No services will be held at this time. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
EARL DANIEL, 68, of Tomahawk, Ky., husband of Teresa Mollette Daniel, died Dec. 4 in KDMC. He was a coal truck driver. Funeral service 10 a.m. Dec. 7, Pack Bottom United Baptist Church; burial in Earl Daniel Wooten Road, Tomahawk, Ky.
PAULA M. HAMPTON, 72, of Kenova, wife of Ron Hampton, died Dec. 4 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Rollins Funeral Home. Interment will be in Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdayat the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
KRYSTIAN HOPE HARRIS, 18, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., daughter of Bobby and Ginger Harris, died Nov. 30 at Gilbert, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 8, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial Glen Alum Cemetery, Wharncliffe. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the funeral home.
HELEN HOUSTON, 98, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 5 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD EDMOND MORRISON, 92 of Huntington, widower of Janet Cook Morrison, died Dec. 3 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from the US Postal Service. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
RALPH M. NELSON, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a manager of Belle’s Ladies Shop in downtown Huntington until he purchased Belle’s in 1990. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Nelson Family Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice House of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOB O’BRYAN, 85, of Huntington, died Dec. 4. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel, Paintsville, Ky., Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
DIANNA TRIPLETT, 61, of Pinsonfork, Ky., wife of Greg Triplett, died Dec. 4 at home. She had been manager of the Sycamore Inn. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.