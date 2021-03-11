The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLOTTE MARIE CLAUSEN, 78, of Huntington, wife of Charles Jan Clausen, died March 7 at home. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELEANOR FRANCIS NUNLEY CORNWELL, 82, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Robert Cornwell, died March 9 at home. She was cafeteria manager at the Early Childhood Learning Center for Boyd County Schools. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 13 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial will be in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Fairview Baptist Church, 2040 Main St., Ashland 41102. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD LLOYD CRAIG, 88, of Scottown, Ohio, died March 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DARBY LEE BROWNING DINGESS, 47, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died March 10 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be no services at this time. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
KEITH ALLEN DODSON, 53, of Ironton, son of Wayne and Belvia McCormick Dodson, died March 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for Alpine Power Systems. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. March 15 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to Central Christian Church, attn. Sues Kids, 1541 S 7th St. Ironton 45638 to provide weekend food backpacks for children. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUANITA JUNE KITCHEN HATFIELD, 94, of Sea Level, N.C., formerly of Ashland, widow of Bill Hatfield, died March 6 in Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, N.C. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 12 at Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
SCOTT ANTHONY JOHNSON, 46, of Ironton, son of Walter Johnson and Linda Wilson, died March 8 at home. He was owner and operator of Johnson’s Plumbing, Heating and Cooling. Private graveside service will be at a later date, and there is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HALEY NICOLE MILLER, 22, of Huntington, mother of Scarlett Nicole, died March 6 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. March 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRUCE FRANKLIN MITCHELL JR., 57, of Bruno, W.Va., died March 2 at home. He was a retired mechanic. Memorial service from 6 to 8 p.m. March 11, Bruno Church of God. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES FRANKLIN PARSONS, 71, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Joyce Parsons, died March 10 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 13 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Masks and social distance are required.
JARED DEAN “DINO” RAYBURN, 51, of Barboursville died March 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 13 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
LEE WHEATLEY, 72, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Helen Jean Wheatley, died March 9 in St. Francis Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 2 p.m. March 13, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Danville, W.Va., Memorial Park.