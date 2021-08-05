The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUSSELL WAYNE ALEXANDER, 60, of Milton, husband of Carolyn Snodgrass Alexander, died Aug. 2. At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
FLEM ALLEN ARROWOOD, 83, of Jonesborough, Tenn., husband of Sandra Ellis Arrowood, died Aug. 4. He was a minister. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Arrowood-Dutton Cemetery, Wayne. Masks and social distance are requested.
OLLIE BROOKS JR., 89, of Wayne, widower of Ruth Ann Stiltner Brooks, died Aug. 2 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from Tri-State Airport. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
BETTY JEAN CAMPBELL, 89 of Fairmont, W.Va., formerly of Lavalette, widow of Leroy Campbell, died Aug. 4 in Rosewood Nursing Home. She was a retired social worker with the State of West Virginia DHHR.Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Aug. 7 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.regerfh.com.
JANICE LOU CURRY, 83, of Huntington, formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Tracy Suchy and Bruce Curry, died Aug. 5 in Princeton Hospital, Birmingham, Ala. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burin in Curry-Farley Cemeter6y, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
JAMES JACKSON ELLISON, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 5 in Community Hospice, Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.hallfuneralhome.com.
MENIS RARD FERGUSON, 93, of East Lynn, widower of Myrtle Marie Brunty Ferguson, died Aug. 3 in Heritage Center in Huntington. He was a bus driver for the Wayne County Board of Education. A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Ramsey Mays Cemetery on Beech Fork Road.
ROBERTA ANN FINLEY HARDEBECK, 102, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., formerly of Williamson and Kenova, W.Va., widow of Emmett H. Hardebeck Sr., died July 6 in Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Fla. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Williamson; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family suggests memorials to Journey's End Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 220163, Glenwood, FL 32722; phone 386-804-3131. www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
DONN H. MACKENZIE, 63, of Huntington, died Aug. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, preceded by the Liturgy for the Departed at 8 a.m., with the burial service in the Holy Cross Monastery in Wayne County. Flowers can be sent to the Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Wayne, W.Va., earmarked towards the “Church building fund” which was one of the projects that Donn championed in his life.
CHARLOTTE SUE NELSON, 72, of Danville, W.Va., wife of Johnnie Nelson, died Aug. 3. She and her mother opened Snip and Curl Beauty Shop. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
LORA LEE DEAN NELSON, 57, of Prichard, wife of Denver Nelson, died Aug. 1 at home. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Spirit of Faith Church, Kenova. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you take a loved one to dinner and share a smile. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
REGENIA ANN OSBORNE, 64, of Davin, W.Va., wife of Donald Ray Osborne, died Aug. 3. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Graceway Church, Lorado, W.Va.; burial in Toler Cemetery, Toney Fork. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the church. Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JO ROSE PARSLEY, 86, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Aug. 3 in McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation, Gary, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert; burial in Hartwell (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service.
DARLENE FAY PERRY, 66, of Wayne, wife of Lester Perry, died Aug. 3. Funeral service at noon Aug. 7 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.
BRENDA HOPE PLUMLEY, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Walter L. Plumley, died Aug. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DAVID OSCAR QUEEN, 62, of Wayne, husband of Phyllis McKinney Queen, died Aug. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had worked as a forklift operator for Zero Mountain Logistics. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
DELORES JOAN WHITE DILLY TACKETT, 85, of Peach Creek, W.Va., widow of Emil Tackett, died Aug. 3 in Camden Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, Ky. She worked in banks in Washington, D.C., and at Lilly’s Crown Jewelers. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Mill Creek, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
ANGEL DALE ROSE WILEY, 11, of Sciotoville, Ohio, died Aug. 1 at home. She was a student at Portsmouth East Elementary School. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Living Work Church, Sciotoville, with visitation one hour before service. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Vernon Cemetery. Donations are suggested to a Go Fund Me account established for her burial. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
WILLIAM ELDON WILLIAMSON, 80, of Logan, W.Va., husband of LaDonna Ann Socosky Williamson, died Aug. 1. He worked in piano tuning and repair. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the funeral home.