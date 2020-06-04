The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
AVALEA MARY BECKETT, 85 of Crawfordville, Fla., widow of Dallas E. Beckett Sr., died June 1 in Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. June 6 at Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEFFERY OWEN BURNS, 64, of Culloden, father of Angela Legg and Melanie Burns, died June 1. He was an over-the-road truck driver with more than a million miles accident free. Private services will be conducted at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REV. ROBBIE EVERETT CAMPBELL, 65, of Nitro, W.Va., husband of Brenda Gaye Osborne Campbell, died May 31. He was a disabled chief electrician at Arch of WV. At his request, services will be private. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
FORREST ARBUTUS HATTEN, 93, of Huntington, widower of Halena Dolly Hatten, died June 3 at home. He was a retired welder. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
ASHTON EUGENE HICKS, 32, of Ironton, son of Rhonda Ison Hicks of Greenup, Ky., and William Hicks of Willow Wood, Ohio, died May 31. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 6, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, P.O. Box 122 Ironton, OH 45638 to help cover funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN H. JENKINS, 67, of Old Hickory, Tenn., husband of Wilma Davis Jenkins, died May 26. He worked in sales. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. June 6, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOSEPH DANTÉ KEETON, 30, of Huntington, son of Jonna McCoy-Singleton of Columbus, Ohio and Joseph Donald Keeton Jr. of Huntington, died April 20 at home. A Home-Going service will be conducted 11 a.m. June 6 at The First Baptist Church of Huntington; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
KIANA LA’SHAE KEETON, 8, of Huntington, daughter of Tosha Blosser of Huntington, died April 20 at home. A Home-Going service will be conducted 11 a.m. June 6 at The First Baptist Church of Huntington; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
KYSON LEELAND KEETON, 2, of Huntington, son of Chelsea Workman of Huntington, died April 20 at home. A Home-Going service will be conducted 11 a.m. June 6 at The First Baptist Church of Huntington; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
KORBYN ALLEN RAYSHAWN LEONARD, 3, of Huntington, son of Chelsea Workman and Dakota Leonard, both of Huntington, died April 20 at home. A Home-Going service will be conducted 11 a.m. June 6 at The First Baptist Church of Huntington; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
REBECCA LYNN MAXEY-KUEHNE, 66 of South Point, Ohio, wife of Thomas Kuehne of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died June 2 in Concord Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. June 6 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. No visitation will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LILLIE MAY DOTSON RAY, 74, of Thacker, W.Va., died June 2 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 7, Bible Way Apostolic Church of Thacker; burial in Thacker Hollow Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. June 5 and 6 at the church. Jones and West Funeral Home, Helps, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.joneswestfh.com.
ROY “ED” SANDERS, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Patty Sanders, died June 3 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired from Indiana Glass. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. June 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday.
RONALD LEE SMITH, 70, of Culloden died June 1 in the Heritage Center. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM P. STEPHENSON JR., of Huntington, died May 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the United States Army as a Master Sergeant. Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. June 6, Norwood Free Methodist Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY DALE “POLY” VARNEY JR., 41, of Huntington, died May 30 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. June 6, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.