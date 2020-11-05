The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHESTER RAY ARTIS, 76 of Huntington, widower of Judy Hale Artis, died Nov. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired welder for ACF Industries. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 8, at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
CHARLEY JOE BOCOOK, 48, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Helen Louise Frazier Bocook, died Nov. 1 at home. He was a Union Local 472 Carpenter. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT L. BRYANT of Ceredo, died Nov. 4. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch. Visitation and funeral services will be private for the family. The Masonic Lodge and Pastor C.J. Adkins will conduct a public graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
CAROLYN L. CHAPMAN, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Paul Chapman, died Nov. 2 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass of Bridgeton, N.J., and owned and operated a wholesale plant nursery. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA JOAN COOK, 73, of Fort Gay, mother of Tonya Spears and Clifford Cook, died Nov. 4. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Pack Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home.
ANNE R. CUMMINGS, 90, of Barboursville died Nov. 4. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 8, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
BARBARA SUE FRANCIS, 76, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Thomas E. Francis, died Nov. 4 in Trinity of Mingo Healthcare. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Hatfield Funeral Home, Toler, Ky.; burial in Warfield (Ky.) Community Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
BERTHA BODMER WALTERS GILLILAND, 92, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Austin Bodmer, Joseph Walters and Melvin Gilliland, died Nov. 5 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Fairview Cemetery, Wilgus, Ohio. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CAROLYN HUBBARD GILLISPIE, 87, of Huntington died Nov. 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.
SAMUEL E. HARDWICK, 77 of Ceredo, widower of Bertha Hardwick, died Nov. 2. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service.
WASKA BUSH KERSEY, 91, of Ashland, widow of Jack Kersey, died Nov. 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Grace Church of the Nazarene, 2413 South 29th Street, Ashland, KY, 41102 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY, 41101.
WADE HAMPTON LESLIE IV, 57, of Thurman, Ohio, husband of Gale Leslie, died Nov. 3 at home. He was president and CEO of WV Outdoor Advertising. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 8, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; private burial in Centerpoint Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
DEBRA J. MILLHOUSE, 66, of Ironton, wife of Clyde Millhouse, died Nov. 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a writing specialist for Liebert. Funeral service will be 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation after 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VICTORIA KELLY-MOORE, 53, formerly of Ceredo-Kenova, died Nov. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was social worker. Services will be 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. before service. Graveside service will be noon Nov. 8, Mountain View Cemetery, Richwood, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES EDWARD NORRIS, 80, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Brenda Gail Cyrus Norris, died Nov. 3 at home. He was an employee of Ironton Coke Plant, and was a South Point bus driver. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Masks and social distancing will be required. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.slackandwallace.com.
BRYCE RAMEY, 71 of Huntington, died Nov. 3 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 6, at Community Memorial Garden, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
OWEN WILEY JR., 55, of Huntington died Nov. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.