The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARK BRIAN CHAPMAN, 52, of Milton, son of Connie M. Chapman, died Oct. 3 at home. He was a machinist. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JANEY CORDELLA COCHRAN, 64, of Sidney, Ky., wife of Thomas Matthew Griffith, died Oct. 3 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a former beautician and manager at Bob Evans and Shoney’s restaurants. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Cochran Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROBERT SCOTT CONNER, 62, of Huntington, brother of Suzanne Slone, Iva Conner and Louis Conner, died Oct. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Service and burial will be in Logan, W.Va., at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EVELYN JEAN HOGSETT, 74, of Barboursville, wife of James Hogsett, died Oct. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the secretary for Hogsett TV Repair. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES P. HOLT, 79, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sheila Holt, died Oct. 5. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice.
CAROLYN SUE LEWIS, 60, of Milton, widow of Michael E. Lewis, died Sept. 27. There will be a memorial gathering from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Balls Chapel Cemetery at 4 p.m. There will be no procession to the cemetery. www.regerfh.com.
MARY ELIZABETH NEAL, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Mack Neal, died Oct. 5. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
IRA JOE NOBLE SR., 78, of Ona, died Oct. 5. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
LORETTA OSBURN, 83, of East Lynn, widow of Thomas B. Osburn, died Oct. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral at noon Oct. 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
KATHY LEE FRASHER PRICHARD, 69, of Lavalette, wife of Charles E. Prichard, died Sept. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired teacher from Wayne and Lincoln counties. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 9 at the funeral home.
DAVID L. SCHWEDE, 70, of Ironton, widower of Grace Schwede, died Oct. 5 at home. He was a retired self-employed auto mechanic. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LUCINDA SPENCE, 80, of Ranger, W.Va., widow of Charles Spence, died Oct, 5in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Pres Friley Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
REX ALLEN WEARS, 65, of West Columbia, W.Va., died Oct. 7 in Lakin Hospital, West Columbia. There will be no public services. Arrangements are directed by Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JEANETTE WILLIAMS, 77, of Mallory, W.Va., widow of Roger Williams, died Oct. 5. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Claypool Cemetery, Davin, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
SHIRLEY JEAN MOON WILLIAMSON, 85, of Sidney, Ky., widow of Thomas Edsel Williamson, died Oct. 2. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Williamson Family Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.