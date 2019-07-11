The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOLA LEE ADKINS, 82, of Fayetteville, N.C., formerly of Huntington, died July 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES ROBERT BLACK, 81, of Huntington, widower of Daisy Annette Black, died July 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He worked at Ashland Petroleum. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ISABELLE VIRGINIA HART BROWN, 90, of Mason, W.Va., wife of William D. Brown, died July 10. She worked in a family business, B-K Archery Corp. There will be a celebration of life, 2 p.m. Saturday, Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.; burial in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.
JOANNA JEAN “JODI” CARSON, 61, of Lexington, Ky, formerly Huntington, died July 9 in Winchester, Ky. She retired from the UK Medical Center as an Oncology Social Worker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY CARTER, 97, of Huntington, died July 9 at Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ROY COLE JR., 65, of Lavalette, died July 10. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Family and friends may come from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
SHELDON ALAN DEMPSEY, 31, of Crown, W.Va., formerly Nashville, son of Alice Lynne Pennington Dempsey of Crown, died July 9. He was a student at Middle Tennessee State University. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday at Mallory Church of God, during visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., to help with funeral expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LEONA FERGUSON, 97, of Huntington, died July 9 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehab, Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Adkins Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ZACHARY HAMPTON, 32, of Cape Girardeau, formerly South Point, Ohio, son of William Hampton and mark and Emma Lynd Stewart, all of South Point, died July 10. He was a Registered Nurse at St. Frances Medical Center, Cape Girardeau. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
RONALD KELLEY, 68, of Fort Gay, died July 10 at home. Friends may visit with his family on from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
CHARLES FREDERICK LEGG, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Margaret Towe Legg, died July 1 at home. He was the owner and president of Spurlock’s Food Service. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour before serivce Sunday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
GLENNA FAY McCLELLAN, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 5. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday July 13, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
CHARLES WILLARD McCORMICK, 76, of Kenova, husband of Jacqueline Ann Barnett McCormick, died July 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home; burial in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeralhome. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH MICHAEL RAMEY, 31, of Blaine, Ky., son of Gloria Jean May, died July 8. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in May Cemetery, Blaine, Ky. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
LOUISE ELIZABETH TAYLOR of Ashland, cousin of Sally Smith of Richmond, Va., died July 10 in Ashland Community Hospice. She was a teacher in the Ashland Independent schools. There will be a memorial service, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Episcopal Church, Ashland, with reception following. Graveside service will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. There is no visitation. Donations may be made to mentioned church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JACK G. TURNER, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Patricia Mannon Turner, died July 8 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NITA JEAN WEST, 76, of Sidney, Ky., died July 10 in Canada, Ky. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burail in Crigger Family Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the funeral home.
JACK TILDON WILLIAMS, 94, of Ashland, widower of Juanita Williams, died July 10 at home. He was a barber. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARK EDWARD WORKMAN, 55, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Mary Miller Workman, died July 10 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.