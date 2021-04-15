The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NORMA KAY ADKINS, 77, of Lavalette, mother of Tabitha Adkins and James Daren Adkins, died April 14 at home. She worked for the Wayne County Board of Education. There are to be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEWELL BRADSHAW BLANKENSHIP, 89, of Prichard, formerly of Wayne, died April 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She worked at an orthopedic nurse at the Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va., until it closed, and retired from the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Price Mills Cemetery, Wayne. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
JOSEPH PERR BREWER, 64, of Scottown, Ohio, father of Elisha Harless, died April 12 at home. Services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES JUNIOR BRYAN, 68, of Barboursville died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. April 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CURITS CASTLE, aka JODY CALDWELL, 62, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died April 14 in Carter Nursing and Rehab, Grayson, Ky. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
PHILLIP THOMAS GRIGGS, 79 of Huntington died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired mechanic with the City of Huntington Sanitary Board and was a licensed electrician. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 16 at Pentecostal Lighthouse Church, 2909 Rt. 75 Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
IVIDENE ADKINS HONAKER, 87, of Sias, W.Va., widow of Charles Honaker, died April 14 in Genesis Health Care Teays Center. Services will be private and burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOSHUA DAVID MAYNARD, 22, of South Point, Ohio, son of Stephanie and Ronald Kawlski, died April 13. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 19 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. www.slackandwallace.com.
DORA KAY FULLER McAFEE, 72, of Huntington died April 13 in The Heritage Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 17 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. There will not be a visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HOMER E. McCONNELL, 96, of Ironton, widower of Nina Lockhart McConnell, died April 14. He retired from Russell Printing as a printer. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., April 17 at Perkins Ridge Cemetery. The procession meets at noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES GERARD NASH, 93, of Huntington, husband of Myra Blankenship Nash, died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon April 17 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington and livestreamed on the funeral home website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ALYSSA KAY PERDUE, 28, of Aurora, Colo., formerly Huntington, died April 12 in Denver Health Medical Center. She was an accountant. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 18 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Crook Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distance and masks are required. www.regerfh.com.
CLARA YVONNE ROSS RIGNEY, 74, of Huntington, wife of Kenneth Rigney, died April 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 19 at the Abbey of Devotion at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a charity of your choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARK ANTHONY SMITH, 58, of West Hamlin, W.Va., father of Nathan Smith of Milton, died April 12. Funeral service will be noon April 17 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Monroe Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JOHN TAYLOR, 59 of South Webster, Ohio, husband of Bessie Taylor, died April 14 at home. Memorials may be made to Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, to assist with final expenses.
EVELYN LOUISE PETRY WARD, 73, of Wayne, died April 14 at home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 17 at Johnson Tiller Funeral, Wayne. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
JAMES D. WAY, 70, of Huntington died April 12. A private graveside service is planned. Donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Rd., Ona, WV 25545. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.